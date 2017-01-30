The beautiful home with an incredible braai

Even though we love a good batch of neutral tones, we thought we’d spice things up a bit – in terms of colour – for today’s homify 360° discovery. And we have the perfect location in mind: São Paulo, the Brazilian city that’s rich in culture and architecture, for it is here where we have found a gorgeous little residence which combines the modern- and traditional design styles with optimum perfection.
The colour palette of this structure ranges from soft and subtle to vivid and cheerful as we travel from room to room – and there’s a good dose of textures and detailed patterns thrown in to ensure some visual delight.
Let’s get started!
We kick off our tour with the stylishly inviting patio that’s encased in glass and soft white drapes. Textured brick, wood and colourful mosaic tiles ensure some visual detail that adorns both wall and furniture, ensuring that this little spot is far from dull.
Check out that delightful pattern of the counter’s front side, flaunting hues that mimic the cool blue of the ceiling lantern.
Sliding glass doors shaded with soft white drapes open up to welcome us inside the home. Notice how the interior dining area contrast with the patio, not only in terms of textures and hues, but also design style – that ultra contemporary ceiling light above the circular dining table is just too smashing for words!
Sharing the open-plan layout with the aforementioned circular dining table is a cosy living area. This entire room flaunts a wooden floor coated in warm caramel hues, which offsets quite beautifully with the crisp whiteness of the walls and ceiling.
However, wood has clearly been relied on in here to add visual detail – notice how it adorns various surfaces such as the dining chairs, countertop and focal wall in the background.
The living area, located on the far side of the open-plan room, offers us a fashionable and plush seating arrangement in both light neutrals and cool blue hues.
As we’ve mentioned, wood has been used to add decorative detail, charmingly warming up the cladded wall behind the television, as well as the shelving units that frame the sofa. A range of décor pieces add charm and character to the space, telling us that this home isn’t just for show; it’s also a real space inhabited by real people.
The modern style continues into the kitchen, where a combination of black, light and brown hues come together to conjure up the cabinetry. A touch of sleek silver is added in via the appliances.
And it’s clear that storage won’t be an issue in here, for ample-sized drawers and cabinets have been designed for numerous kitchen goodies.
Splashes of bold red bring about a warm and friendly ambience for the child’s bedroom, mixed with a patterned headboard and quirky shelves that manage to look both stylish and youthful.
Interior designers, electricians and much more – we have them all here on homify.
Subtle shades of cream, beige and white lend a relaxing look to the main bedroom. But don’t underestimate the power of pattern, for the blocked motifs on the walls definitely go a long way to add some visual detail into the space.
On a practical level, sleek shelves and niches help with the storage department, while stylish lamps and side tables ensure ample illumination for the entire room.
The colour white has definitely enjoyed immense success in this house’s colour palette, and continues to do so in the master bathroom, where it’s used successfully for a calm and clean look.
Add in modern details like glass panes, timber-clad cabinetry and rectangular sinks, and we have a space that definitely delivers, like the rest of the house, in terms of look and practicality.
