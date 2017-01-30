The beautiful home with an incredible braai

Even though we love a good batch of neutral tones, we thought we’d spice things up a bit – in terms of colour – for today’s homify 360° discovery. And we have the perfect location in mind: São Paulo, the Brazilian city that’s rich in culture and architecture, for it is here where we have found a gorgeous little residence which combines the modern- and traditional design styles with optimum perfection.

The colour palette of this structure ranges from soft and subtle to vivid and cheerful as we travel from room to room – and there’s a good dose of textures and detailed patterns thrown in to ensure some visual delight.

Let’s get started!