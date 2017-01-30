A typical 70's bathroom becomes modern and spectacular

Regardless of how old, dull, or completely hopeless a home or room might seem, there is always a ray of hope once the owner decides to do a makeover. Such was the case with today’s piece: an old bathroom that, although it presented adequate space and enough lighting, definitely got stuck somewhere in the late 1970s in terms of style.

We’re talking mismatched colours, hideous tiles, and outdated fixtures that were light years away from what one would consider ‘new’ and ‘modern’. However, it was only a matter of finding the right professionals with the right attitude to transform this space into something magnificent.

But before we can revel in the sleek and shiny results, we must first brace the ‘before’ shots…