A typical 70's bathroom becomes modern and spectacular

Regardless of how old, dull, or completely hopeless a home or room might seem, there is always a ray of hope once the owner decides to do a makeover. Such was the case with today’s piece: an old bathroom that, although it presented adequate space and enough lighting, definitely got stuck somewhere in the late 1970s in terms of style.
We’re talking mismatched colours, hideous tiles, and outdated fixtures that were light years away from what one would consider ‘new’ and ‘modern’. However, it was only a matter of finding the right professionals with the right attitude to transform this space into something magnificent.
But before we can revel in the sleek and shiny results, we must first brace the ‘before’ shots…
Floral patterns can work just fine in a bathroom, but these particular ones did not do this bathroom any justice. In fact, those wall tiles add even more visual clutter to the space!
And what is with the fittings being all coated in that ugly hue? So not the right look for the 21st century.
Don’t get us wrong – we love a beautiful pink in the right place, and sometimes the right pink can even find its place in a bathroom. But this particular salmon tone did not fit in at all, especially not when one considers the green flooring.
In addition, the storage department was clearly overlooked, judging by the myriad of little bottles and tubes and what not taking up visual space seemingly everywhere.
Thank goodness for a new colour palette (although it was not the only change that happened in here). The designers in charge have managed to conjure up a whole new modern look without making the bathroom look too cutting-edge or sleek – the wooden floor and timber-clad tub still ensure a warm and charming touch.
New fittings add some contemporary style to this space, and thankfully they’re coated in a contemporary white instead of a sickly salmon. But it’s that focal wall behind the toilet and bidet that really grabs attention – now that is how patterned tiling is supposed to look!
Seeing as this bathroom is quite modest in size, it had to resort to certain touches to avoid a cramped look. That’s why the new vanity is wall-mounted and appears to be floating, leaving open some extra legroom for visual space.
The designers clearly weren’t focused on only bringing forth a modern style; they also considered the charm factor by allowing the natural character of the bathroom to shine through, thanks to the wooden casing which hugs the bathtub and then seeps elegantly into the floor.
This floor plan allows us to see what a challenging layout this bathroom really is, thanks to the slanting wall which eats up even more space. And since tearing down or shifting walls was out of the question (it would have affected the drainage system), the experts in charge had to rely on creative thinking to re-style this space.
Even though the walls remained in place, the flooring was zhooshed up considerably to revamp the bathroom with a fresh new look. See how it changes from wooden floor into shiny ceramic tile to ensure a visual delight.
This change, together with the new colours and fittings, ensured that the overall look and vibe of the space is much more modern and welcoming.
