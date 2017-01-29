You will be crazy about this simple apartment with touches of luxury

Certain houses and apartments seem pretty ordinary in terms of interior design; and then there are those that flaunt so many stylish touches and lavish designs that one immediately feels like royalty upon seeing them – can you just imagine what it must be like to live in such a sophisticated space?

Today we thought we’d treat ourselves (and you, of course) to one such an extravagant space that is bursting with glossy finishes, streaks of opulent colour and glowing illumination. For those of you who want your interior space to flaunt a sense of modern elegance and superior sophistication, this is definitely one apartment to use as example!

Let’s proceed…