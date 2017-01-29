​10 wall colours that will lift up your small living room

When it comes to playing interior designer, one of the most important and powerful tools that we have at our disposal is colour. Yes, colours most definitely affect not only how a room looks, but also how we feel while inside that particular room. For example, if you feel relaxed, motivated, creative, energetic or a range of other emotions, it could very well be because of the colour of the paint that’s splashed on the walls.

But sometimes a burst of bright colour is exactly what you need to enliven a room and make it feel more energetic, especially one that gets as much attention as the living room.

Thus, on with today’s piece, where we inspire you with 10 very different colours to help you space up (and style up) a rather small living room.

Let’s see what our choices are…