Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

Leigh Leigh
VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Kitchen
An island in the kitchen is the ideal, giving the design a sense of spaciousness while allowing for better distribution. It also allows the kitchen to be integrated into other environments in the home, while remaining subtly separated.

As this is the meeting point in the house where we can create food that nourishes us, bring people that we love together and share stories about our day, a kitchen island can be very functional. It allows friends and family to gather around.

Another advantage is that kitchen islands give us a more casual place to share meals or cups of coffee or even a glass of wine! It also creates an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food and can add extra storage space to the kitchen.

Are you curious to explore these 10 fantastic kitchen islands by top professionals from around the world for inspiration for your own home?

1. In harmony

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern kitchen
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Undoubtedly the protagonist of this kitchen is the granite, which features warm tones and makes it feel like there is stone in the kitchen, adding a slightly rustic touch.

The architects have made the most of natural light in this space, allowing the large slabs of white tile to reflect the sunshine that flows in through the windows and doors.

The mix of materials enhances the aesthetics of this cooking area, where each element works in harmony with one another. These materials are all also very easy to clean and maintain, making this space incredibly functional.

2. Modern

E2 KITCHEN arQing Kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

arQing
arQing
arQing

A kitchen island in a kitchen should receive plenty of light, allowing you to see exactly what you are doing when you are working with it. 

In this kitchen, we can see how three aluminum lights drop down over the island, providing it with functional light as well as a touch of style.

Have a look at these tips: Seriously bright ideas for kitchen lighting.

3. Original elements

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

One of the points that you have to take into account is that your kitchen island may be utilised for the cooking process, which means that it needs a good extractor hood.

In this very original design, we can see how a steel cylindrical hood has been installed, not just as a functional element but a decorative element too.

The blackboard wall and the blue and white mosaics makes for a very creative and unique space.

4. With a touch of colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can turn your kitchen into the happiest place in the house! Considering that this is where all of your friends and family come together, adding bright and vibrant colours makes a lot of sense.

What you need to remember, however, is that you don't want colours to be used in excess as they can be overwhelming. Take a leaf out of this kitchen's book and use a few strokes of vibrant tones to create a dynamic and cheerful space. Contrast it with neutral tones such as black and white.

This kitchen island also adds plenty of storage space to the kitchen!

5. Unlimited

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Kitchen
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

The distribution of this kitchen has no limit, allowing it to work completely in harmony with its surrounds.

The black and steel tones of the furniture give a touch of sophistication to the space, while allowing it to work in harmony with the wooden elements. This makes for a very cosy spot!

The white walls and ceilings only serve to further enhance this savvy furniture.

Don't you love the lighting in this space?

6. Merging of spaces

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Kitchen
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

If you prefer a more minimalist ambiance opt for monochromatic tones where luxury and functionality come together. 

In this design, we can see how innovative finishes including granite counter tops, marble floors and wooden furniture are all fused together.

Do you see how an open plan kitchen works in harmony with the dining room and terrace so that the chef doesn't feel isolated while cooking? This is a very social and engaging environment.

7. The small details

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Kitchen
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Simple lines and plain cabinets dictate this minimalist kitchen. This is a very clean design with no visual distractions.

In this project, we can see how the latest technology has been incorporated into the space. For example the water in this kitchen is all 100% recyclable!

8. Expansive space

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

If you have a lot of space available, congratulations! You can include a bigger kitchen island! Placing the island in the centre of your kitchen will give you a bigger surface area to work with and allow your kitchen design to flow.

It should be noted that this kitchen island features a number of drawers and cupboards, allowing for plenty of storage space.

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

We can also see how wood and steel work together in this design while the green garden adds in a tropical touch, creating a fresh and open atmosphere.

9. Pretty and durable

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Kitchen
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

Another aspect to consider is the furniture in the kitchen. Because this is a work area, the materials that make up the kitchen island are very important.

This is why we recommend opting for materials that are resistant and versatile. 

In this image, we can see how a cement counter makes up the kitchen island while the sink and the stove are made of stainless steel. These materials all integrate perfectly with one another while the appliances add the final touch!

10. Size doesn't matter!

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Thinking about putting an island in the kitchen but not sure that you have enough space? Not to worry! Modern kitchen islands can be adapted to just about any space.

In this rustic kitchen, we can see how small the kitchen is and yet a kitchen island still fits snugly in the environment. What's more is that it adds storage space to the room, making it a functional addition.

Don't you love the comfortable wooden stools, which create a spot for sitting and relaxing?

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these kitchen islands to treasure.

Which kitchen island is your favourite?

