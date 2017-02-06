Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

An island in the kitchen is the ideal, giving the design a sense of spaciousness while allowing for better distribution. It also allows the kitchen to be integrated into other environments in the home, while remaining subtly separated.

As this is the meeting point in the house where we can create food that nourishes us, bring people that we love together and share stories about our day, a kitchen island can be very functional. It allows friends and family to gather around.

Another advantage is that kitchen islands give us a more casual place to share meals or cups of coffee or even a glass of wine! It also creates an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food and can add extra storage space to the kitchen.

Are you curious to explore these 10 fantastic kitchen islands by top professionals from around the world for inspiration for your own home?