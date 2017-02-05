12 kitchen mistakes we all make (and how to avoid them!)

If we told you that we all make some mistakes in the kitchen when it comes to design and decor, you may not believe us. But when you examine our homify list of common mistakes, you may have to admit that you are guilty of at least one of them!

Fortunately, we have a range of experts and professionals who have taught us how to take advantage of the space available in the best possible way.

If you read the below article, you will get a clear idea of how you can really make the most of every inch of your kitchen space. You'll also learn some tips and tricks you never knew before!