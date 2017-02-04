8 small but revolutionary bathrooms

We have said it many times here on homify, and we will say it again—the bathroom is one of the most important and undervalued rooms in any home. Of course, we're not speaking only of its inherent functional value, but also of the great aesthetic and design contribution a good bathroom can make to the home. Much too often, however, we tend to neglect these spaces, relegating them to the realm of the purely practical. This is a bad habit we should all change, as we can make a huge impact on the quality of our interiors with the bathroom design, regardless of the room's size.

Uniting the beautiful bathroom examples we have lined up for you today, is two factors: their small size and unique style, each according to their different and peculiar character. From more streamlined designs to the eclectic and colourful, all 8 of these bathrooms strike us to be beautiful and innovative even in a small space. Seeing is believing!