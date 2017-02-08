15 inspirational kitchen designs

A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home and these 15 amazing kitchen designs are sure to appeal to you. Whether you like the idea of colour, sophistication or elegance, a kitchen needs to be the best reflection of your personal style. Our interior designers have included some inspirational ideas in this homify feature today, so it’s up to you to make the decision that best fits the your needs. It’s time to think what your ideal kitchen has to include?
The first stunning kitchen we visit is simple with a great layout and plenty of storage. The colour contrast is an interesting element, while the split counter separates the kitchen from the rest of the home. The oven and microwave are incorporated into the cabinets, saving counter space.
A small kitchen with a wall-mounted counter works well as a space for meal prep or grabbing a quick bite.
The lilac hue used to decorate the large counter, fits in well with the white cabinets, it's cute and cosy too.
The drawers add a functional aspect to the kitchen, with the smaller drawers being essential for tinier objects that you always seem to lose track of in a large, cluttered space.
Red kitchens are always eye-catching and this one is well thought-out with black accents for that elegant style.
A white kitchen is serene and tranquil. This example is a showcases a modern minimalist design with an uncluttered décor.
Save space in your kitchen with an L-shaped corner unit that maximises storage.
Neutral colours can be mixed and matched more easily than vibrant tones, which is why grey is suitable and contemporary.
There is nothing as sleek and sophisticated and a black kitchen for timeless design. The kitchen is complemented by a large counter and various cabinets for space and order.
Kitchen islands improve the functionality of space, while incorporating extra storage. In the image, the red and white island, includes an induction cooktop adding a sleeker, more modern identity to the design.
A kitchen island can be a space saver for a smaller dining area, especially for breakfast.
This is another stylish kitchen island, that keeps your home tidy by adding some extra storage for kitchen must-haves.
Here we see another
L counter which is perfect for an open plan kitchen and living area in a small home.
Sunshine is the key to spacious and cosy design, large windows welcome natural lighting into this kitchen.
There's nothing more statement making then a vibrant green splashback to decorate your kitchen. It is the colour of 2017 after all! Consider these 10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more