15 inspirational kitchen designs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home and these 15 amazing kitchen designs are sure to appeal to you. Whether you like the idea of colour, sophistication or elegance, a kitchen needs to be the best reflection of your personal style. Our interior designers have included some inspirational ideas in this homify feature today, so it’s up to you to make the decision that best fits the your needs. It’s time to think what your ideal kitchen has to include?

1. Monochrome

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The first stunning kitchen we visit is simple with a great layout and plenty of storage. The colour contrast is an interesting element, while the split counter separates the kitchen from the rest of the home. The oven and microwave are incorporated into the cabinets, saving counter space.

2. Against the wall

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

A small kitchen with a wall-mounted counter works well as a space for meal prep or grabbing a quick bite.

3. Simple colour

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The lilac hue used to decorate the large counter, fits in well with the white cabinets, it's cute and cosy too.

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The drawers add a functional aspect to the kitchen, with the smaller drawers being essential for tinier objects that you always seem to lose track of in a large, cluttered space.

4. Red revival

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Red kitchens are always eye-catching and this one is well thought-out with black accents for that elegant style.

5. White

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

A white kitchen is serene and tranquil. This example is a showcases a modern minimalist design with an uncluttered décor.

6. L-shaped

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Save space in your kitchen with an L-shaped corner unit that maximises storage.

7. Grey

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Neutral colours can be mixed and matched more easily than vibrant tones, which is why grey is suitable and contemporary. 

​8. Black

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

There is nothing as sleek and sophisticated and a black kitchen for timeless design. The kitchen is complemented by a large counter and various cabinets for space and order.

9. Modern induction stove

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Kitchen islands improve the functionality of space, while incorporating extra storage. In the image, the red and white island, includes an induction cooktop adding a sleeker, more modern identity to the design.

​10. Dining area

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

A kitchen island can be a space saver for a smaller dining area, especially for breakfast.

11. Simple storage

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

This is another stylish kitchen island, that keeps your home tidy by adding some extra storage for kitchen must-haves.

12. Functional

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Here we see another L counter which is perfect for an open plan kitchen and living area in a small home.

13. For the appliances

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

The design accommodates the dishwasher.

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

While drawers ensure that the cutlery is organised efficiently too.

14. Natural lighting

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Sunshine is the key to spacious and cosy design, large windows welcome natural lighting into this kitchen. 

15. Vibrancy

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

There's nothing more statement making then a vibrant green splashback to decorate your kitchen. It is the colour of 2017 after all! Consider these 10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more

12 kitchen bars for small houses
Which inspirational kitchen appeals to you?

