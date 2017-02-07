Your browser is out-of-date.

27 easy to build wardrobes that will make your dreams come true

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern dressing room
An organised bedroom is the best way to keep track of your clothing, shoes and accessories. So if you’re tired of the clutter and untidy mess it may be time to revamp that ugly and outdated closet. Consider replacing it with an alternative that will solve all your storage woes with designated cupboards for everything from off season clothing to handbags and even shoes, as well as elegant illumination and magnificent mirrors. The 27 wardrobe ideas included in this feature are dreamy and easy to implement, it may just take some creativity and of course an adequate budget.

A sophisticated, stylish and modern bedroom awaits you and our interior designers ensured that there are more than enough tips and tricks to suit any space, whether small and simple or spacious and uninhibited. So whether you’ve always dreamed about a dressing room or walk-in closet with all the lavish frills or are considering a simple means of clothing storage and organising, there is something for you and your home in this article.

1. The bathroom go between

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

2. Ideal wardrobe

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

Carefully organise and plan your space, including drawers, low rails and more than enough shelving for that uncluttered appearance.

3. Minimalist

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern dressing room
Architetto del Piano

Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano

Opt for the stylish and minimalist closet with elegant illumination and your space will be perfect.

4. Take up the whole wall with built-in cupboards.

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

5. Walk in to it

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing rooms White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Keep your bedroom free from the mess with a walk-in closet.

6. Simple partitioning

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

Cordone off your dressing room with plasterboard walls.

7. The small wooden wardrobe

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

8. Scandinavian style

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS

Opt for a vibrant shade and decorate your Scandinavian closet with a quirky feature.

9. It's modern and elegant

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

10. Low shelves for easy access

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

11. An extra room

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

12. Stunning and spacious

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern dressing room
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

13. Organised and petite

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

This image is proof that you don't need a vast amount of space to decorate and organise your wardrobe.

14. A separate dressing room

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Shelving style

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

16. A rustic element to decor

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing rooms
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

You cannot go wrong with neutral shades and white decor.

17. Quick and easy access

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

18. Space saving

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
homify

homify
homify
homify

Utilise your corners to maximise storage.

19. Wonderful walk-in

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

No need to add cupboards into the bedroom with this walk-in closet.

20. Use that small space perfectly

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

21. The corner unit

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

22. A dressing room of perfection

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

emmme studio
emmme studio
emmme studio

If you have a large walk-in closet, then add a dressing table and keep all your goods together.

23. Side by side

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

24. Ultimate sophistication

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern dressing room
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

This wood and white wardrobe is understated and attractive.

25. The one with the modern bathroom

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

26. Ecletic excellence

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

27. His and hers

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A dressing room with designated storage for his and hers items, making it the ideal for couples. How about these 15 beautiful headboards that are easy to copy?

The R4 million Cape Town home (with beautiful ideas to copy!)
Do you have a favourite closet idea?

