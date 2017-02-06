Your browser is out-of-date.

12 things that will impress your guests

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
We all like to impress our guests with high tech home features and a stylish layout. However, the first rule of interior design is to accommodate the diverse tastes of occupants and visitors. It may take more than being hospitable, to get your guests feeling at ease and this goes for a neat and tidy home too. 

Some people are more susceptible to décor and design flaws then others, which is why they will notice any issues rather quickly. Answer these 12 décor questions honestly and see if your home meets the requirements.

​1. Is the layout perfectly distributed?

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Those with a keen eye about interior design will usually realize within a few seconds that the layout is imperfect. This includes knowing architectural errors such as a misaligned door or a poor lighting.

2. Who lives in the house?

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase MDF Beige
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

Interior design is personal matter and needs to showcase the style and taste of homeowners. Your choice of furniture, the colour of the walls and the layout of the room will tell you a great deal about the size of the household and if they are adventurous. 

3. Where is the sofa placed?

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Any interior designer worth their salt, will completely reconfigure a home decor in their mind. A pet peeve is a sofa placed against a wall in a spacious living room. It takes a combination of good taste and practice to decorate a home properly.

4. Are there flowers?

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The devil is in the details and a floral arrangement will add some chic glamour to the decor, while enhancing that fresh atmosphere.

5. How many scatter cushions on the sofa?

Maple, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Two scattered cushions will look lost on a large sofa. Opt for a variety of colours and make that oversized sofa so much more comfy. 

6. How are shelves organized?

Perdizes II, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Study/office
Casa 2 Arquitetos

Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos
Casa 2 Arquitetos

The way in which you organise your books says a lot about your personality. So consider adopting the Dewey decimal system for an effective decor, but try not to pack all your books on one shelf if space isn't a problem.

7. Are there wall coverings?

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern style bedroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Plaster, mouldings and stone or ceramics add style to the walls. Invest in quality finishes and sensational proportions for a stunning aesthetic design.

8. How does it smell?

cobertura elegante e colorida, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Living room
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Scented candles, potpourri or just some aromatic dispensers around the home will get rid of any foul odours, but be careful to scatter them perfectly or your visitors may think you are trying to hide something.

9. Do the curtains touch the floor?

Apartamento JD, Gláucia Britto Gláucia Britto Classic style bedroom
Gláucia Britto

Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto
Gláucia Britto

Dress your bedroom windows up with some fancy drapes and consider some floor sweeping curtains for a dramatic effect.

10. Does your bathroom include amenities?

Apartamento na Pompeia, São Paulo, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Modern bathroom
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Include soaps, tissue paper, towels and candles to add an elegant touch to your guest bathroom. But, ensure that everything is clean too.

11. Is the decoration too coordinated?

Residência Condomínio Hibisco, Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design Classic style dining room
Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design

Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design
Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design
Estela Netto Arquitetura e Design

Mix it up with different colours, materials and textures. Match the elements in your house to create that standard hotel room atmosphere.

12. Is the lighting soft?

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

If you need to squint your eyes when entering the home, the lighting is probably too harsh. Consider some dimmers to set a romantic ambiance instead and decorate the space with comfort in mind. Have a look at these 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home

6 tips for a visibly clean and tidy home
Which of these 12 tips are you including?

