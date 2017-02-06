12 things that will impress your guests

We all like to impress our guests with high tech home features and a stylish layout. However, the first rule of interior design is to accommodate the diverse tastes of occupants and visitors. It may take more than being hospitable, to get your guests feeling at ease and this goes for a neat and tidy home too.

Some people are more susceptible to décor and design flaws then others, which is why they will notice any issues rather quickly. Answer these 12 décor questions honestly and see if your home meets the requirements.