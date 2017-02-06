12 things that will impress your guests

We all like to impress our guests with high tech home features and a stylish layout. However, the first rule of interior design is to accommodate the diverse tastes of occupants and visitors. It may take more than being hospitable, to get your guests feeling at ease and this goes for a neat and tidy home too.
Some people are more susceptible to décor and design flaws then others, which is why they will notice any issues rather quickly. Answer these 12 décor questions honestly and see if your home meets the requirements.
Those with a keen eye about interior design will usually realize within a few seconds that the layout is imperfect. This includes knowing architectural errors such as a misaligned door or a poor lighting.
Interior design is personal matter and needs to showcase the style and taste of homeowners. Your choice of furniture, the colour of the walls and the layout of the room will tell you a great deal about the size of the household and if they are adventurous.
Any interior designer worth their salt, will completely reconfigure a home decor in their mind. A pet peeve is a sofa placed against a wall in a spacious living room. It takes a combination of good taste and practice to decorate a home properly.
The devil is in the details and a floral arrangement will add some chic glamour to the decor, while enhancing that fresh atmosphere.
Two scattered cushions will look lost on a large sofa. Opt for a variety of colours and make that oversized sofa so much more comfy.
The way in which you organise your books says a lot about your personality. So consider adopting the Dewey decimal system for an effective decor, but try not to pack all your books on one shelf if space isn't a problem.
Plaster, mouldings and stone or ceramics add style to the walls. Invest in quality finishes and sensational proportions for a stunning aesthetic design.
Scented candles, potpourri or just some aromatic dispensers around the home will get rid of any foul odours, but be careful to scatter them perfectly or your visitors may think you are trying to hide something.
Dress your bedroom windows up with some fancy drapes and consider some floor sweeping curtains for a dramatic effect.
Include soaps, tissue paper, towels and candles to add an elegant touch to your guest bathroom. But, ensure that everything is clean too.
Mix it up with different colours, materials and textures. Match the elements in your house to create that standard hotel room atmosphere.
If you need to squint your eyes when entering the home, the lighting is probably too harsh. Consider some dimmers to set a romantic ambiance instead and decorate the space with comfort in mind. Have a look at these 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home