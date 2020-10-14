25 types of fences and walls to make your house more stylish

It is certainly not uncommon for South African homes to feature a fence, walls, and/or outside wall designs for security and privacy. And this is not exclusive to any particular region or neighbourhood, for you’re just as likely to see wall fence designs in Soweto as you are in Sandton.

That is why we are bringing you these 25 fantastic wall fence ideas that can help enhance your style in sophistication, while protecting your property and family. So, whether you prefer the strong and noticeable security option or you like the discreet and natural fence with an artistic flair, then our homify professionals have included an option to suit your home and needs perfectly.



