Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 types of fences and walls to make your house more stylish

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

It is certainly not uncommon for South African homes to feature a fence, walls, and/or outside wall designs for security and privacy. And this is not exclusive to any particular region or neighbourhood, for you’re just as likely to see wall fence designs in Soweto as you are in Sandton.  

That is why we are bringing you these 25 fantastic wall fence ideas that can help enhance your style in sophistication, while protecting your property and family. So, whether you prefer the strong and noticeable security option or you like the discreet and natural fence with an artistic flair, then our homify professionals have included an option to suit your home and needs perfectly.


1. Natural wood

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern Garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

Wooden fencing is simple and affordable, and remains one of the most straightforward boundary wall design ideas. In addition, it’s also available in a variety of sizes to suit any requirement. Just remember that it is imperative to waterproof the wood and treat it against termite infestation. 


2. White wooden fence

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern Garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

It’s harmonious and elegant with a steel undercover area to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in the garden.

3. Trunks

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Natural trunks or logs are essential for that rustic ambiance.

4. Pool protection

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Fix a strong and stylish fence around your pool area and keep the kids and/or animals safe by ensuring they cannot enter without supervision. 


5. Textured wall

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Of course your boundary wall design can grab some style attention while protecting your home and its contents. How about this stunning textured wall that puts a new style spin on a regular old wall fence.


​ 6. Cosy terrace

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

A white wooden fence is light, simple and elegant, making the perfect edition to a stylish terrace.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stone wall

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Protect the home, while including natural elements into the décor.

8. Vertical garden

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

Decorate the wooden fence with a vertical garden and add an enchanting atmosphere to your outdoors.

9. Concrete and wood

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern Garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

A concrete base and wooden fence that includes a planter for some pretty greenery incorpororates some elegant decoration too.

10. A bit of Zen

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

A Zen garden is perfect for relaxation and meditation.

11. Rustic protection

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

A colourful and creative backyard received can be cosy and comfortable with a stone wall too.

12. Wood art

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern Garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Go for some artistic element with a wonderful wooden gate that is creative and contemporary.

13. Double personality

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern Garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

It’s another wooden construction, which keeps the prying eyes at bay, while protecting the home.

14. Iron wall

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

For this outside wall design, black iron walls ensure a sleek and sophisticated vibe that complements the modern style of the house perfectly. 

​ 15. Bamboo

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

A bamboo fence is a surprisingly sturdy, yet lightweight option for that home with an island vibe.

16. PVC

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

PVC may not be the first choice for your fence, but it is available in a variety of designs.

​17. Built for the landscape

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Another great reason to opt for PVC is that it can be used to fence off your property in accordance with the slopes of your landscape.

18. A picket project

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If you need an aesthetic fence without the secure element, then a small picket fence is cute and inviting.

19. With red bricks

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A small-fence combined with a low red brick is classic and simple.

20. Wood fence and concrete wall

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern Garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

The concrete offers a sturdier fence design that is chic and elegant too.

21. Curved blocks

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

This is a creative option, with a curved design and blocks painted in white enhancing a beautiful garden.

22. Bamboo, shrubs and steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Use more than one material to decorate your property: bamboo, shrubs and steel plates are an excellent choice.

23. Vibrant touch

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern Garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Feel like putting a colourful twist on your regular old security wall fence? Then you’re probably going to want to look at our wide range of painting- and wall covering professionals

Just see what the right can of paint can do for your home’s exterior look. 

24. Red bricks and wood

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern Garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

It’s classic and tasteful, with a red brick wall as an outdoor grill and varnished wooden fence completing the design.

25. Stainless steel

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

There’s nothing as modern and minimalist as a stainless steel fence. Have a look at these 9 simple ideas to decorate the outside of your home

Extra wall fence idea: Lush and overgrown

Herbaceous Border Bed homify Classic style garden front garden,entrance garden,gravel path,formal hedge,herbaceous,Salvia,Berea lawn,lawn
homify

Herbaceous Border Bed

homify
homify
homify

South Africa presents near perfect weather- and climate conditions for gardening. Thus, it's no surprise to discover a wealth of wall fences and boundary wall design ideas featuring a touch of Mother Nature.

Just like this fresh example which sees a regular concrete wall (flaunting a dark and dramatic colour) blending most beautifully with this outdoor space's plants and foliage. 

Extra wall fence idea: Light and bright

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

For total security, you can't beat a completely opaque fence design. The trick, however, is resorting to creativity to make your boundary wall design stand out while also letting it work for your specific property / house design.  For example, see how this off-white wall contrasts most deliciously with the linear wooden design of the floor (which, very effectively, is mirrored in the entrance gates).

Since we’re all about home improvement tips, let’s take stock of the real cost of building a pool


​7 container homes from South Africa
Do you have a favourite fence or wall?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks