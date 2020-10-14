25 types of fences and walls to make your house more stylish

It is certainly not uncommon for South African homes to feature a fence, walls, and/or outside wall designs for security and privacy. And this is not exclusive to any particular region or neighbourhood, for you’re just as likely to see wall fence designs in Soweto as you are in Sandton.
That is why we are bringing you these 25 fantastic wall fence ideas that can help enhance your style in sophistication, while protecting your property and family. So, whether you prefer the strong and noticeable security option or you like the discreet and natural fence with an artistic flair, then our homify professionals have included an option to suit your home and needs perfectly.
Wooden fencing is simple and affordable, and remains one of the most straightforward boundary wall design ideas. In addition, it’s also available in a variety of sizes to suit any requirement. Just remember that it is imperative to waterproof the wood and treat it against termite infestation.
It’s harmonious and elegant with a steel undercover area to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in the garden.
Natural trunks or logs are essential for that rustic ambiance.
Fix a strong and stylish fence around your pool area and keep the kids and/or animals safe by ensuring they cannot enter without supervision.
Of course your boundary wall design can grab some style attention while protecting your home and its contents. How about this stunning textured wall that puts a new style spin on a regular old wall fence.
A white wooden fence is light, simple and elegant, making the perfect edition to a stylish terrace.
Protect the home, while including natural elements into the décor.
Decorate the wooden fence with a vertical garden and add an enchanting atmosphere to your outdoors.
A concrete base and wooden fence that includes a planter for some pretty greenery incorpororates some elegant decoration too.
A Zen garden is perfect for relaxation and meditation.
A colourful and creative backyard received can be cosy and comfortable with a stone wall too.
Go for some artistic element with a wonderful wooden gate that is creative and contemporary.
It’s another wooden construction, which keeps the prying eyes at bay, while protecting the home.
For this outside wall design, black iron walls ensure a sleek and sophisticated vibe that complements the modern style of the house perfectly.
A bamboo fence is a surprisingly sturdy, yet lightweight option for that home with an island vibe.
PVC may not be the first choice for your fence, but it is available in a variety of designs.
Another great reason to opt for PVC is that it can be used to fence off your property in accordance with the slopes of your landscape.
If you need an aesthetic fence without the secure element, then a small picket fence is cute and inviting.
A small-fence combined with a low red brick is classic and simple.
The concrete offers a sturdier fence design that is chic and elegant too.
This is a creative option, with a curved design and blocks painted in white enhancing a beautiful garden.
Use more than one material to decorate your property: bamboo, shrubs and steel plates are an excellent choice.
Feel like putting a colourful twist on your regular old security wall fence? Then you’re probably going to want to look at our wide range of painting- and wall covering professionals.
Just see what the right can of paint can do for your home’s exterior look.
It’s classic and tasteful, with a red brick wall as an outdoor grill and varnished wooden fence completing the design.
There's nothing as modern and minimalist as a stainless steel fence.
South Africa presents near perfect weather- and climate conditions for gardening. Thus, it's no surprise to discover a wealth of wall fences and boundary wall design ideas featuring a touch of Mother Nature.
Just like this fresh example which sees a regular concrete wall (flaunting a dark and dramatic colour) blending most beautifully with this outdoor space's plants and foliage.
For total security, you can't beat a completely opaque fence design. The trick, however, is resorting to creativity to make your boundary wall design stand out while also letting it work for your specific property / house design. For example, see how this off-white wall contrasts most deliciously with the linear wooden design of the floor (which, very effectively, is mirrored in the entrance gates).
