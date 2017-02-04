10 ideas to cover the windows of your house

Windows can make or break a home décor, create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere or enhance that serene panoramic view. But, it’s important to make your home a reflection of yourself and personality, dressing up your windows is a simple idea for that luxurious and elegant ambiance. Keep your interior cool and comfortable with block-out curtains or opt for blinds and incorporate a minimalist look. Our interior designers included 10 affordable tips and tricks to enhance your home in modernity and sophistication. Which of these helpful hints are you adopting in your home?