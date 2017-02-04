10 ideas to cover the windows of your house

Windows can make or break a home décor, create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere or enhance that serene panoramic view. But, it’s important to make your home a reflection of yourself and personality, dressing up your windows is a simple idea for that luxurious and elegant ambiance. Keep your interior cool and comfortable with block-out curtains or opt for blinds and incorporate a minimalist look. Our interior designers included 10 affordable tips and tricks to enhance your home in modernity and sophistication. Which of these helpful hints are you adopting in your home?
If elegance and luxurious fabrics speaks to you, then an eye-catching ceiling to floor curtain is the best way to dress your windows in style. They can quickly be switched out for special occasions or just a change of season.
So you prefer that sunkissed look offered by transparent curtains, but you also like the option of a comfortable interior, then add some blinds and ensure that your living room is perfect at any time of the day.
The folds of these semi-transparent curtains will keep them perfectly in place even though the wind is blowing away.
Shutters are an excellent choice if you like durability, they are great in a contemporary home, but also look sensational from the outside… how’s that for uncluttered and tidy?
Neutral colour décor doesn’t mean that you should be at a loss for window options, blinds are available in natural materials too, so consider wood and bamboo for that chic design.
Double curtains are an essential for a larger window. These drapes are easier to hang, while framing the windows in sleek style.
Enhance your privacy with some translucent glass sliding doors and quickly transform your home into a spacious zone by simply opening them up. They may look like blinds, but at a closer look they are quite deceiving.
Folding doors can be adapted to be as ajar as you need them, for that bit of fresh air. It’s aesthetically appealing too.
So you just adore that gorgeous view of the valley or mountains on one side of your home, then it might be a good idea to consider leaving your window as an evolving work of art. Uncovered and attractive.
If your window is made up of smaller glazed windows in an odd shape, then multiple smaller blinds can fit your window perfectly, while keeping your space private. Need some more interior design ideas, these are 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home