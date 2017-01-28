The 75m² home full of smart ideas to copy

We all need our space, and since our lifestyles and personal tastes differ considerably, that means the amount of space we require for our homes also vary. But one thing that is certain is that an interior layout of 75m² is much too small for anybody to enjoy – or is it?

Well, that is what we initially thought until we stumbled upon this delightfully modern apartment that showed us just how clever and creative it can turn small space into practical style. In fact, it inspired us so much that we just had to share it with you on homify 360°.

So, scroll ahead and prepare to be amazed…