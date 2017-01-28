The 75m² home full of smart ideas to copy

We all need our space, and since our lifestyles and personal tastes differ considerably, that means the amount of space we require for our homes also vary. But one thing that is certain is that an interior layout of 75m² is much too small for anybody to enjoy – or is it?
Well, that is what we initially thought until we stumbled upon this delightfully modern apartment that showed us just how clever and creative it can turn small space into practical style. In fact, it inspired us so much that we just had to share it with you on homify 360°.
So, scroll ahead and prepare to be amazed…
Nobody can deny that this living room looks beautiful and elegant – the choice of wall colours, the dazzling downlighters, the precision in which the décor pieces have been placed… everything just seems to work so well.
Then suddenly we remember how small this apartment really is! Some more investigation is required…
As it turns out, this dazzling apartment is the end result of a renovation. But in order to revel in the new beauty, let’s first see (via an architectural plan) what this space looked like before our professionals stepped in and seized stylish control.
From the entrance, one immediately took a sharp turn right to wander into the kitchen – through which one had to walk in order to reach one of the bedrooms. Quite weird and impractical, don’t you think?
The living room was located on the other side of the abode, which meant no social ambience between the kitchen and the living area.
But once the experts stepped in…
… things changed quite fantastically. The new layout of the apartment now presents a much more functional look, as the kitchen and living room share a much friendlier open-plan layout (divided by a bookcase for some slight visual separation).
What used to be the old living room on the other side of the flat has now become the main bedroom, with the guest/child’s bedroom moving to the top right side (which, as you can see, has been divided up into two sections, with the one area becoming a study).
Two bathrooms are located opposite from each other, which definitely ensures a much smoother morning routine.
But back to the visual beauty of this space!
The new kitchen’s layout presents a practical and friendly look. Both bottom- and top cabinets help add ample storage space into the room, doing so in a subtle and serene coating of white.
Bits of stainless steel for the appliances break up the whiteness of the neutral colour palette, while a glass-coated dining table enhances the visual spaciousness of the kitchen quite delightfully.
Even though it might be modest in size, the living room presents all the required touches: plush seating space, storage areas (in both the wall niches and bookcase), colourful décor pieces, warm lighting, and just the right amount of fabrics to soften up the space.
The sleek and serene style of the living room flows superbly into the adjoining kitchen – and vice versa. This open-plan layout ensures a much homier and social approach to interior organisation – after all, who wants to be cooped up in a small kitchen by themselves with no link to the social action going on in the rest of the house?
Even though the colour palette is light and neutral and dabbles softly in the more earthy tones of the colour wheel, some cool and warm pops of colour are added in via the décor pieces on the bookcase – and don’t forget the potted plants which contribute to the interiors in terms of both colour and texture, not to mention freshness!
