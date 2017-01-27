Your browser is out-of-date.

​22 creative ideas for your small living-room layout

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Majestic, tapetenshop.de tapetenshop.de Walls
In need of some creative inspiration for your bathroom touch-up? We can help! Seeking some suggestions on how to transform an outdated terrace into a sensational outdoor spot? We’ve got a few ideas! Yes, even if you are stuck with a small living room and can’t decide on how to space out those furniture and décor pieces to have a practical (and beautiful, of course) layout, homify still comes forth with a few ideas – 22, in this case! 

And here you thought you were going to have to phone up a professional interior designer—which you can still do, if you want. Or you can simply scroll ahead and see for yourself the inspiring tips we’ve gathered to help you out of a tight spot.

1. Instead of adding more (and more and more) elements into the room, vary the existing materials and textures for some visual detail.

homify Modern living room
2. In addition, we also recommend contrasting the colours and patterns, as shown in this eye-catching living room below.

Дизайн гостиной комнаты в Баку, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Living room
3. Speaking of colours, how striking does this orange sofa stand out amongst the surrounding cool tones?

Smiling Spirit Pixers Living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,skull,canvas,canvas
Smiling Spirit

4. Who said the classic style can’t be used in small spaces? Just make sure your furniture pieces are proportional to each other in size.

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
Wimbledon

5. Want your living room to have a slightly romantic/feminine look? Combine pale fire tones (oranges, reds, pinks) with light neutral hues.

Ham Yard Hotel suite, London Vanderhurd Commercial spaces Hotels
Ham Yard Hotel suite, London

6. Glass makes for a great room divider, as it separates space without visually decreasing a room’s size.

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Iron/Steel
7. Double-duty furniture pieces are heaven-sent, such as this fabric-clad coffee table which also doubles up as additional seating space.

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Sofa,ottoman,floor lamp,ceiling shade,rug
Living Room

8. We suggest niches/floating shelves for plans (or hanging potters) to add some green freshness.

Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
9. Allow colours and patterns to visually separate your living room from the kitchen/dining room (in the form of scatter cushions, rugs, etc.).

K's HOUSE, dwarf dwarf Living room
10. If it all possible, have your living room next to a terrace/balcony, and see how those glass doors open up your interiors to the great outdoors.

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
11. Opting for smaller pieces will help make that living room seem bigger.

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
12. If you decide on separating your open-plan layout via colours, stick with the same main hue (such as teal blue for the living room and ocean blue for the dining space).

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Living room Turquoise
13. Never underestimate the power of wallpaper and how it can add both style and detail to a small space. But rather opt to adorn just one wall with it (a focal wall) if your space is really tiny!

Majestic, tapetenshop.de tapetenshop.de Walls
Majestic

14. We all know how neutral tones can visually open a small space up. But you can still get your colour fix via bright scatter cushions and other vibrant décor pieces.

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Media room
15. A modular sofa allows you to create your own combination, so you get exactly what you want. Then you can adapt or add on to what you have if your needs (or space) change.

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern living room
16. Always have some breathing space between your walls and furniture – it makes the room look more balanced.

homify Eclectic style dining room
17. Be practical with your corners – this chaise longue fits in perfectly!

Jardins I, Casa 2 Arquitetos Casa 2 Arquitetos Modern living room
18. Don’t clutter your floor space with decorations; opt for wall art and floating shelves to bring charm and detail into the room.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Media room
19. Geometric shapes do so much more than “look pretty”. Allow lines to visually stretch out your space.

Apartamento decorado Ecco Villagio Canoas, carolina lisot arquitetura carolina lisot arquitetura Modern living room
20. Never ever forget how important natural lighting is, especially for a small room.

private apt in Milano, StudioCR34 StudioCR34 Living room
21. An exposed brick wall brings so much detail to a room that you don’t even have to hang additional wall art, freeing up some more visual space.

Abbandonare l'impronta tradizionale senza rinunciare ad un ambiente caldo e confortevole, AMlab AMlab Living room
22. Let wood add a homey and warm charm to your small living room via furniture pieces and wall claddings.

Apartamento do José, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Living room
It’s not just about prettiness, you know… Let’s see 11 ways to tidy up your living room!

14 sliding doors that optimise space to the maximum
What other ideas can you think of to help make a small living room more practical (and stylish)?

