​22 creative ideas for your small living-room layout

In need of some creative inspiration for your bathroom touch-up? We can help! Seeking some suggestions on how to transform an outdated terrace into a sensational outdoor spot? We’ve got a few ideas! Yes, even if you are stuck with a small living room and can’t decide on how to space out those furniture and décor pieces to have a practical (and beautiful, of course) layout, homify still comes forth with a few ideas – 22, in this case!

And here you thought you were going to have to phone up a professional interior designer—which you can still do, if you want. Or you can simply scroll ahead and see for yourself the inspiring tips we’ve gathered to help you out of a tight spot.