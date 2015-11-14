Love decorating? Do it for a living!

Have an eye for design? Love throwing together a 'look' in a room? Can spot complementary colours from a mile away? Perhaps you've missed your calling in life.

Becoming an interior decorator takes some time, passion and hard work but can lead to a creative career doing what you love. It's also a career path that will keep rewarding you with ongoing growth, innovation and education. Every day will be a lesson in imagination and ingenuity.

Decorating doesn't just have to be a hobby, it can be something that can be woken up to everyday. It can be a day job that keeps you happy and fulfilled. Interior decorating can be your life.

Don't know where to start? Follow these tips and take the plunge into a new career.