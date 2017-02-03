Building the perfect house to fit the South African lifestyle

A South African home values comfort, relaxation, family time and of course the landscape and sensational views. In this homify article we consider the best decor ideas and tricks that fit the local context perfectly, from the bedroom layout and bathroom decor, to the must-have outdoor area to optimise sunshine and fresh air. Our team of professionals included some simple yet inspirational modern details that are the perfect fit for a homegrown house. Interested? Then read this feature and choose ideas that appeals to you most.