7 inspiring bathrooms with stunning details to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH
A comfortable and stylish modern bathroom needs to include a few key factors: illumination, layout, storage, natural light and colour scheme to be fit for a contemporary home. In this homify feature, we look at 7 inspirational bathrooms, each unique and sophisticated, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind, especially after a really busy day. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature and enjoy the decor ideas that our bathroom designers have come up with, just for you!

1. Rustic wood

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

A bathroom decorated in white and neutral wood is simply stunning. Every corner from the flooring to the rustic exposed beams is attractive and chic. The white bathtub and fixtures will remain trendy and tasteful, ensuring that this bathroom design doesn’t date.

2. All-white

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

There's nothing more fresh and clean then an all-white bathroom. The best thing about this design has to be its spacious layout that allows natural lighting, magnificent mirrors and clean lines to decorate it elegantly.

3. Accented

Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

Simbithi Eco Estate

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

An accent wall with a fantastic floral mosaic tile is quirky and eclectic, it's a fun decor idea for a small bathroom that has plenty of potential. The charcoal, wood and white colour scheme works perfectly with this eye-catching decor completing the bathroom design.

4. Monochrome magic

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Opt for a black and white bathroom that incorporates sensational lighting, a transparent shower door and white fixtures, this will no doubt complete your contemporary home upgrade.

5. With a view

House Bus, Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

House Bus

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

South Africa is filled with gorgeous landscapes, so why not incorporate that panoramic view into your bathroom and enjoy the outdoor aesthetics through that large and lovely glazing?

6. Materials

Loft do casal - Small loft for two., Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger
Mariana Von Kruger

Quality materials are just as important when it comes to bathroom decor, they may cost a lot more than the inexpensive option, but it will remain trendy and perfectly placed for a good number of years, instead of a low cost option that may need replacing once in a while.

7. An opulent option

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

Our final bathroom decor is the epitome of luxury. The gold wall makes a statement to the design, while the rain shower and bathtub adds that hotel ambiance to this elegant comfort zone. Have a look at these 32 small yet modern bathrooms to copy

​This thatched roof Durban home has an amazing modern interior
Which bathroom decor do you fancy?

