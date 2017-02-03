7 inspiring bathrooms with stunning details to copy

A comfortable and stylish modern bathroom needs to include a few key factors: illumination, layout, storage, natural light and colour scheme to be fit for a contemporary home. In this homify feature, we look at 7 inspirational bathrooms, each unique and sophisticated, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind, especially after a really busy day. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature and enjoy the decor ideas that our bathroom designers have come up with, just for you!
A bathroom decorated in white and neutral wood is simply stunning. Every corner from the flooring to the rustic exposed beams is attractive and chic. The white bathtub and fixtures will remain trendy and tasteful, ensuring that this bathroom design doesn’t date.
There's nothing more fresh and clean then an all-white bathroom. The best thing about this design has to be its spacious layout that allows natural lighting, magnificent mirrors and clean lines to decorate it elegantly.
An accent wall with a fantastic floral mosaic tile is quirky and eclectic, it's a fun decor idea for a small bathroom that has plenty of potential. The charcoal, wood and white colour scheme works perfectly with this eye-catching decor completing the bathroom design.
Opt for a black and white bathroom that incorporates sensational lighting, a transparent shower door and white fixtures, this will no doubt complete your contemporary home upgrade.
South Africa is filled with gorgeous landscapes, so why not incorporate that panoramic view into your bathroom and enjoy the outdoor aesthetics through that large and lovely glazing?
Quality materials are just as important when it comes to bathroom decor, they may cost a lot more than the inexpensive option, but it will remain trendy and perfectly placed for a good number of years, instead of a low cost option that may need replacing once in a while.
Our final bathroom decor is the epitome of luxury. The gold wall makes a statement to the design, while the rain shower and bathtub adds that hotel ambiance to this elegant comfort zone. Have a look at these 32 small yet modern bathrooms to copy