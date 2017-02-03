7 inspiring bathrooms with stunning details to copy

A comfortable and stylish modern bathroom needs to include a few key factors: illumination, layout, storage, natural light and colour scheme to be fit for a contemporary home. In this homify feature, we look at 7 inspirational bathrooms, each unique and sophisticated, making it the perfect spot to relax and unwind, especially after a really busy day. Interested? Well, continue reading this feature and enjoy the decor ideas that our bathroom designers have come up with, just for you!