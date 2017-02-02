Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Are you annoyed by that boring space under your stairs? It's blank and exposed, and has just become an eye sore that you need to cannot stand the sight of anymore. Well, in this edition of homify we consider 11 smart and stylish ideas to dress up that drab area beneath the stairs for the South African context of course! So whether you're thinking about extra storage, a fascinating indoor garden or perhaps something a bit more on the minimalist side, our team of professionals are here to help with some amazing tips and tricks to get your home in perfect shape!

1. Pretty place

The Sheds Waterfall Estate, Midrand, Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairs Seating Wood
Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture

The Sheds Waterfall Estate, Midrand

Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture
Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture
Melonwoods Indonesian Furniture

Dress up that underutilised area with a cute lounger and pretty pillows and you will always have an extra seat in the house.

2. Office it

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

A home office doesn't mean you need to reduce the number of bedrooms, be creative and include a desk for that quiet working space.

3. Library

Casa Incorciata, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

Showcase your book collection and add a simple library to the open space.

4. Guest bathroom

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Solid Wood Wood effect
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

There can never be too many bathrooms in the house, adding one under the stairs means your guests can't snoop around the bedrooms while heading for the loo.

5. Zen space

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

Opt for a simple garden, white stones and small trees offer the perfect nature loving effect… subtle yet stylish.

6. Oversized

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Be dramatic with your decor and go for oversized pot plants and arched mirrors to accentuate the light.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Closet

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Storage is an essential in any home, so keep all your off season items in a simple closet.

8. Multiple

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Whether it's bed linen, extra towels or shoes, these handy drawers are great to organise your home.

9. Some jungle

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Muraliarchitects

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

If you adore the idea of an indoor garden and would prefer a dense green decor, then this jungle inspired garden zone is essential in your home.

10. Reception

Eingangsbereich, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Glass Transparent
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Luxurious homes with plenty of space include a reception area. Now may be the time to make a grand entrance as you come down the stairs.

11. For the minimalist

La Maison Atelier, Atelier Tresan Atelier Tresan Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Atelier Tresan

Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan

Keep the clutter at bay with a closet under the stairs, but add a cat hideaway spot too for your feline friend. It's modern, minimalist and simply stunning. If you liked this feature, then have a look at these 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home

13 easy ways to make your bathroom look like a hotel space
Are you thinking about redecorating your staircase?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks