11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)

Are you annoyed by that boring space under your stairs? It's blank and exposed, and has just become an eye sore that you need to cannot stand the sight of anymore. Well, in this edition of homify we consider 11 smart and stylish ideas to dress up that drab area beneath the stairs for the South African context of course! So whether you're thinking about extra storage, a fascinating indoor garden or perhaps something a bit more on the minimalist side, our team of professionals are here to help with some amazing tips and tricks to get your home in perfect shape!
Dress up that underutilised area with a cute lounger and pretty pillows and you will always have an extra seat in the house.
A home office doesn't mean you need to reduce the number of bedrooms, be creative and include a desk for that quiet working space.
Showcase your book collection and add a simple library to the open space.
There can never be too many bathrooms in the house, adding one under the stairs means your guests can't snoop around the bedrooms while heading for the loo.
Opt for a simple garden, white stones and small trees offer the perfect nature loving effect… subtle yet stylish.
Be dramatic with your decor and go for oversized pot plants and arched mirrors to accentuate the light.
Storage is an essential in any home, so keep all your off season items in a simple closet.
Whether it's bed linen, extra towels or shoes, these handy drawers are great to organise your home.
If you adore the idea of an indoor garden and would prefer a dense green decor, then this jungle inspired garden zone is essential in your home.
Luxurious homes with plenty of space include a reception area. Now may be the time to make a grand entrance as you come down the stairs.
Keep the clutter at bay with a closet under the stairs, but add a cat hideaway spot too for your feline friend. It's modern, minimalist and simply stunning. If you liked this feature, then have a look at these 32 affordable decor tips to enlarge your small home