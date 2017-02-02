11 smart and stylish ideas for the space under your stairs (as seen in South African homes!)

Are you annoyed by that boring space under your stairs? It's blank and exposed, and has just become an eye sore that you need to cannot stand the sight of anymore. Well, in this edition of homify we consider 11 smart and stylish ideas to dress up that drab area beneath the stairs for the South African context of course! So whether you're thinking about extra storage, a fascinating indoor garden or perhaps something a bit more on the minimalist side, our team of professionals are here to help with some amazing tips and tricks to get your home in perfect shape!