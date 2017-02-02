Your browser is out-of-date.

13 easy ways to make your bathroom look like a hotel space

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Hotel Es Marés. Formentera. 2011, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Commercial spaces
Let's be honest here. Many of measure the standard and quality of an establishment by the state of its bathroom. It is, first of all, the one room that every dwelling or commercial venue invariably has, and is therefore the ideal standard measurement. Secondly, you can tell a lot about the quality of a place by taking a look at the effort and time that went into creating the so often neglected bathroom.

Being very aware of this fact, the biggest and best hotels put a lot of thought into designer their bathrooms, as with all other spaces in these palaces. Although the results are undoubtedly amazing, it may be difficult to recreate due to the difference between a personal and 5-star hotel budget! There are, however, small and less expensive tricks and trends you can implement in your bathroom to make it look like it belongs in the world's top resorts. 

Today on homify, we will show you 13 of our favourite hotel bathroom designs and how they can be recreated. Let's take a look!

1. Eclectic

Master Bathroom hand basins homify Commercial spaces bathroom,luxury,bouroullec,Art deco,Marble,meiji period,bonsai,yellow,wood,grey,hansgrohe,pols potten,Hotels
homify

Master Bathroom hand basins

homify
homify
homify

This beautiful hotel bathroom is seems very up-class, but the look can be easily recreated by anyone wo has a sense for eclectic style. Simply mix elements from different styles, but which still suit each other, into a mix of elegance. 

2. Wide open

Ellerman Villa 2, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Commercial spaces Hotels
DV8 Architects

Ellerman Villa 2

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

This panoramic hotel bathroom is lovely and inspiring. Wouldn't you also want a special room with a view like this? Well if you have a little money in your renovation budget, why not insert some large windows to accommodate this dream?!

3. Opulence

Bathroom www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Commercial spaces Hotels
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Bathroom

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

A large, free-standing bathtub is a great solution to bringing a sense of opulence to your home's bathroom. 

4. Rustic charm

Hotel Predi Son Jaumell, margarotger interiorisme margarotger interiorisme Commercial spaces Hotels
margarotger interiorisme

margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme
margarotger interiorisme

Give your bathroom the charm of a country inn by adding raw wood and natural elements to a clean and white space. 

5. Modern lines

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

A stylish wallpaper design does not have to break the bank, but can definitely build the image of your bathroom. 

6. Clean curves

Hotel Es Marés. Formentera. 2011, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Commercial spaces Hotels
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

A comepletely white bathroom can be turned into a professionally designed space by adding some interesting curves in the structural elments, such as the tub.

7. Industrial

Somewhere Guest House, Estoril, 4Udecor Microcimento 4Udecor Microcimento Commercial spaces Hotels
4Udecor Microcimento

4Udecor Microcimento
4Udecor Microcimento
4Udecor Microcimento

The industrial style is something we see popping up more and more in the world's trendiest hotels. Fortunately, this is easy to replicate, since raw materials such as concrete, steel and wood are perfect to create the image. 

8. Subway tile

Hotel Falkensteiner, PAUMATS S.L. PAUMATS S.L. Commercial spaces Hotels
PAUMATS S.L.

PAUMATS S.L.
PAUMATS S.L.
PAUMATS S.L.

Subway tile has been a trend in interior style this past year, and we're not quite through with it yet. In a sleek and glossy white, this is the perfect wall covering to take your bathroom to the next level. 

9. Minimalist

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim, Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Mayer & Selders Arquitectura Commercial spaces Hotels
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura

Stone Barn Conversion Jardim

Mayer & Selders Arquitectura
Mayer &amp; Selders Arquitectura
Mayer & Selders Arquitectura

Keeping things clean and simple may be the easiest way to achieve a hipster hotel look. 

10. Glamour

Projekte mit Gold und Silber, trend group trend group Commercial spaces Hotels
trend group

trend group
trend group
trend group

For those among us who are looking for something a little more luxurious, you can invest in a metallic wall coating that will make you feel like you are bathing in a palace. 

11. Marble and stone

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marble has long been associated with elegance and riches. You are sure to find this material in most luxury hotels of the world. If you can incorporate it into your bathroom design, even if only in the basin, you are sure to bring another layer of class to your home. 

12. Hot tub

Habitats troglodytes & cabanes dans les arbres en Provence, Franck Fouquet Franck Fouquet Commercial spaces Hotels
Franck Fouquet

Franck Fouquet
Franck Fouquet
Franck Fouquet

What better way to say 5-star resort than by adding a hot tub to the mix?!

13. Mixing materials

Sanierung und Umwandlung eines Tuchmacherhauses aus dem 18. Jahrhundert in ein modernes Ferienhaus , Bleibe Bleibe Commercial spaces Hotels
Bleibe

Bleibe
Bleibe
Bleibe

A thoughtful mix of different materials in your bathroom can produce a classy space. Here we can see the use of plaster, raw stone, wood and ceramic tiles. The result, we are sure you will agree, is nothing less then stunning. 

These tips will surely make any home's bathroom like a luxury hotel. If luxury isn't really what you had in mind, but simply to make a small bathroom easier to live with, we've also got you covered. 

Which of these hotel bathrooms did you like the most?

