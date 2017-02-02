13 easy ways to make your bathroom look like a hotel space

Let's be honest here. Many of measure the standard and quality of an establishment by the state of its bathroom. It is, first of all, the one room that every dwelling or commercial venue invariably has, and is therefore the ideal standard measurement. Secondly, you can tell a lot about the quality of a place by taking a look at the effort and time that went into creating the so often neglected bathroom.

Being very aware of this fact, the biggest and best hotels put a lot of thought into designer their bathrooms, as with all other spaces in these palaces. Although the results are undoubtedly amazing, it may be difficult to recreate due to the difference between a personal and 5-star hotel budget! There are, however, small and less expensive tricks and trends you can implement in your bathroom to make it look like it belongs in the world's top resorts.

Today on homify, we will show you 13 of our favourite hotel bathroom designs and how they can be recreated. Let's take a look!