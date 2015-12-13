6 fun Christmas DIY projects

With Christmas just days away and everyone getting into that holiday spirit, shopping malls are filled with people and the Christmas jingles are just becoming so frequently heard. It's also school holidays, which means your little ones are at home taking up your time, nagging to do something fun out of boredom but you've realised that school holidays can really make a dent in your pocket as the kids want to go out daily.

So why not entertain them indoors with making their own Christmas decorations? This can be a relatively inexpensive exercise and the kids will love getting involved! Have a look at your tired old Christmas decorations and see what is salvageable then consider making your own bespoke decorations to suit your family, your home and your own holiday season!