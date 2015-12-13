6 fun Christmas DIY projects

With Christmas just days away and everyone getting into that holiday spirit, shopping malls are filled with people and the Christmas jingles are just becoming so frequently heard. It's also school holidays, which means your little ones are at home taking up your time, nagging to do something fun out of boredom but you've realised that school holidays can really make a dent in your pocket as the kids want to go out daily.
So why not entertain them indoors with making their own Christmas decorations? This can be a relatively inexpensive exercise and the kids will love getting involved! Have a look at your tired old Christmas decorations and see what is salvageable then consider making your own bespoke decorations to suit your family, your home and your own holiday season!
A Christmas tree doesn't have to be the huge traditional real green thing any more, in fact with the eco-friendly way things are going and the increase in people living in modern apartments people no longer have space for a massive tree in their living room. It may be time to consider downsizing your tree for a environmentally conscious one, that can be used for a few years to come!
This adorable white tree, by 8 Seasons Design, has a light inside that adds illumination to the room, it's pet friendly too. Often we hear horror stories of animals getting tangled in Christmas lights and tinsel… this tree eliminates the possibility of any accidents from taking place, while making the room look so uncluttered as well.
Are you considering throwing an outdoor Christmas party this year? Well it is luckily summer in South Africa so that might just be the perfect way of enjoying those long warm summer evenings… in the garden with family and friends, celebrating this special time of year.
So why not include your garden in your decoration, with these homemade ornaments that can be hung in the trees, adding the festive cheer throughout your home, both indoors and outdoors. Get the kids involved in this origami masterpiece and you'll have enough to hang on every little branch, think of your kids as your personal elves and get them into character for a fun family exercise!
Including a beautiful Christmas wreath to the front door of your home is a sign that you are definitely not a Grinch! So get creative with this multi-coloured LED lights for extra Christmas cheer and get all your guests into the spirit of the holidays as soon as they step up to your home!
So get rid of your old wreath made from tinsel and invest in making one of your own that will shine bright for extra beauty this Christmas! Get your family into the holiday spirit too by making a few more of this stunning LED wreaths and give them to your nearest and dearest to hang up on their door too! We obviously don't need Christmas themed jerseys in South Africa so here is an alternative!
If you really want to wow your Christmas guests this year, why not just go all out fabulous with your very own indoor winter wonderland theme? The stunning decor is simply breathtaking and that beautifully set table is attractive in every way. Your Christmas party will definitely be the talk of the town with this well laid out designer decor by the experts at The White Company.
So get some inspirational designs and make your Christmas dinner event a luxurious affair with style, class and impeccable quality. Planning your extravagant function has never been so simple and with the increase in rustic looking events, your mismatched chairs will even add more character to the event! Your home will come alive with holiday fever that can be reused the following year on a smaller scale for dinner parties too!
If the advent calendar in your home is usually that store bought box of low quality chocolates type because you actually forgot about it again, your kids saw this huge box of chocolates while on your latest grocery shopping trip and you simple gave in to their nagging demands… but now the chocolates are gone and the calendar is missing!
Why not make your own advent calendar with some inexpensive items such as felt and material, with a reusable magnetic piece at that back for your fridge! This way your advent calendar will be individual, adorable and can be used again next year! Ask your kids which Christmas characters they want to include on the calendar and get them involved in this adorable project!
With the current modern and minimalist way of thinking, less is certainly more when it comes to decorating your home. Huge amounts of tinsel and lights can sometimes make you feel overwhelmed by the holiday season and therefore this staircase decoration is chic and contemporary.
It is creative enough to pass off as decoration, but relaxed enough to leave up until after your New Years eve party, no one will notice! So why not consider including a more elegant decoration with an easy on the eye touch to it. For more staircase designs from rustic to contemporary, vintage to stylish, have a look at this collection of ideas featured only on homify!