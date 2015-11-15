Live large in a smaller space

Looking at large, spacious mansions that boast about ridiculous rooms (do you really need a pyjama lounge??) makes a lot of people envious—dare I say most of us?

Sure, owning a big expensive house says a lot about a person – it says, for example “Look at me, I have a fat bank account”. The truth, however, is that people buy larger homes for a number of reasons. It can be because they’ve “outgrown” their smaller home, or because of that fancy promotion at work. It can be because a realtor has convinced them they can afford it, or because they hope to impress others.

While the size of one’s residence is a matter of preference, living in a giant house may not be practical for many homeowners. Globalisation and the digital age have resulted in many people changing jobs and moving more frequently, and let’s not start discussing the effects of the recession!

Today, we dare to show you the advantages of occupying a small space, and how a small house can definitely be the home of your dreams.