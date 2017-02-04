The modern Johannesburg home you have to explore

Today, we are going to explore a local project, designed by architect professionals Kraft Architects.

Nicknamed House JVR, this home is situated in Johannesburg and nestled into a steep slope, overlooking the beautiful Highveldt and the suburb of Sandton. The designers have explained that they have attempted to capture views from every angle, while the position on the hill allows the family privacy.

As we explore this home, we will see how they have managed to combine comfort and functionality as well as how shapes, sizes and volumes play an integral role.

Are you ready to take a look?