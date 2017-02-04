The modern Johannesburg home you have to explore

Today, we are going to explore a local project, designed by architect professionals Kraft Architects.
Nicknamed House JVR, this home is situated in Johannesburg and nestled into a steep slope, overlooking the beautiful Highveldt and the suburb of Sandton. The designers have explained that they have attempted to capture views from every angle, while the position on the hill allows the family privacy.
As we explore this home, we will see how they have managed to combine comfort and functionality as well as how shapes, sizes and volumes play an integral role.
Are you ready to take a look?
The moment that we approach the house, we can see just how impressive it is.
The architecture molds into the landscape while the different levels and layers create a very modern and striking look and feel.
A driveway sweeps guests and family members up to a double-garage, while the grey tones of the entire facade make for a very elegant design.
Don't you love how the different shades of grey and the inclusion of the stone walls introduce wonderful textures and tones throughout the facade?
From the back of the house, we can see just how expansive and spacious the architecture is. It spreads across a large piece of property and takes up several storeys.
We can also see how large glass windows and doors throughout the facade allow the interior spaces of the home to spill out onto the large and spacious garden.
Large outdoor terraces and balconies have also been created, ensuring that the family can really make the most of the South African weather.
While these are drawings of what the home will look like, they seem very realistic! We really get a sense of the style and tastes of the home owners.
The dining room and kitchen flow into one another, making for a very interactive and social environment. A little wall separates the dining room from the living room, with a window that creates a connection between the spaces.
Fireplaces have been included throughout the living spaces, making this home very warm and cosy in winter. This is especially important as it softens the ambiance created by the grey walls and stone cladding.
The stone cladding brings a lovely rustic touch to the home.
In this image, we find ourselves back outside where we get a chance to explore the large and spacious balconies and terraces. Each of these spaces are furnished with comfortable and durable outdoor furniture, extending the living spaces to the outdoors.
These outdoor areas can be ideal for hosting dinner parties, relaxing in the sunshine with a good book or even just having a quiet moment with a cup of coffee.
We also can see how expertly this home has been designed, with the front of the house looking more private and closed off compared to the rest of the house.
The swimming pool in the garden is a little treat that waits around the corner!
We take one last glance at the house from this angle, where we can see how it integrates into the landscape as well as how it overlooks the beautiful surrounds.
We can also see the very unique shape and how the design fits snugly under the flat roof. The clean lines and simple facade makes for a beautiful home.
