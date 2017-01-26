​The lovely little prefab that could be your dream home

When hearing the term ‘prefabricated house’, what do you imagine? In most people’s minds it won’t be a wonderfully charming, wood-filled rustic home that welcomes them in with a smile. Well, to all those pessimists we say, first of all, “boo”, and then secondly “you are wrong!”. For a prefab home that flaunts all of the aforementioned qualities we just mentioned is exactly what is on the menu today here at homify 360°.

With a creative architect clearly behind this creation, our little discovery for today has all the comforts that you'd expect to find in any traditionally-built house. Yet this little model comes with the added advantages of quicker construction time and cheaper building costs.

Sound good to you? Then scroll ahead…