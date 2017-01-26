​The lovely little prefab that could be your dream home

When hearing the term ‘prefabricated house’, what do you imagine? In most people’s minds it won’t be a wonderfully charming, wood-filled rustic home that welcomes them in with a smile. Well, to all those pessimists we say, first of all, “boo”, and then secondly “you are wrong!”. For a prefab home that flaunts all of the aforementioned qualities we just mentioned is exactly what is on the menu today here at homify 360°.
With a creative architect clearly behind this creation, our little discovery for today has all the comforts that you'd expect to find in any traditionally-built house. Yet this little model comes with the added advantages of quicker construction time and cheaper building costs.
Sound good to you? Then scroll ahead…
What really stands out for us about this house is the look it flaunts – like it can be a stylish weekend-getaway or holiday home somewhere near the beach or in the bushveld.
Can you pinpoint any large signs that tell this is a prefabricated home which was made off site, transported to this location and then put together one piece at a time? Neither can we.
The combination of a white finishing render and organic wood looks simply amazing. Add a few hanging baskets and plant a few shrubs in front of that terrace, and the welcome factor just keeps climbing!
The main entrance has a real presence, with the terracotta tiles and brick-clad walls (not to mention the rustic vibe and timber beams/overhang) all combining splendidly to make us feel like royalty as we approach the front door.
Even though the wooden front door is contemporary in style, it blends in so beautifully with the rest of the façade thanks to the timber surfaces.
Don’t these interior spaces make you feel immediately relaxed? Certain homes can make one feel quite on edge, like you need to be taking your shoes off and wearing latex gloves before touching anything.
Not this one – it’s all laid-back and calm, as the charming wooden floor, bright white walls and timber trimmings everywhere all look so gorgeous, warm and soft.
See how splendidly the living- and dining room make use of those large windows that strikingly frame the amazing landscape outside.
When it comes to designing a rustic bedroom, it can be quite tricky to capture the right aesthetic. Some people (even designers) can go completely overboard in terms of natural materials and warm textiles. However, this is a space that has been perfectly balanced.
Presenting a beautiful view of a green landscape (complete with rolling hills), this bedroom knew that it did not have to try hard at all with the internal décor. A simple wooden bed, the same flooring as everywhere else and curtain-free windows were all that were needed.
Throw in a splendid balcony that connects the room with the lush landscape, and we have a bedroom that’s as right as rain.
Proportions can always tell us how much importance has been placed on a particular room, and when we look at this kitchen, we can just see that a large amount of the internal footprint has been dedicated to the cooking area.
Warm-toned and charming wooden cabinets match the floor perfectly and reinvigorate the rustic vibe that is simmering throughout the house. An island neatly grounds the kitchen while providing even more countertop- and storage space.
The exposed ceiling adds the ideal finishing touch, leading to the realisation that all of the interiors (every single space and room we’ve seen in here) perfectly match the expectations set forth by the exterior façade!
For some more prefab inspiration, check out: A spacious prefab house built with R1.2 million.