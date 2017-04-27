Your browser is out-of-date.

Home improvement: 11 DIY patio kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Casal com Bebe, Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
You'd be surprised how easy it is to create a nice little DIY kitchen space in your backyard.

Is your home a hub of activity over the weekend? Friends, family and neighbours… everyone is welcome, although it may be time to consider a more inviting space with a grill, patio and kitchenette. This will keep your home neat, tidy and clean, while ensuring that the mess is concentrated to that entertainment zone outside. 

In the homify feature today, we look at 11 easy to setup patio kitchens for those who like to get their hands dirty in DIY décor. Just think of the end result and the effort and investment will be worth it. Let’s be inspired by the professionals and their tips and tricks.

1. Basic design

Chalet estilo clásico en la Costa Brava, Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Patios Beige
An area outside the home can be the perfect area for construction of your new kitchen. You will need to build the supports and use some cement for the worktop, thinking about adding wall tiles for a chic effect too.

2. Stylish

ROOF GARDEN PADILLA, Arqca Arqca Modern kitchen
Build a rectangular counter from concrete, brick or blocks and embed a kitchen area, grill and storage to maximise functionality. Decorate with ceramics or mosaic and create a cute space.

3. Modern

TERRAZA CAJITITLAN, Arki3d Arki3d Patios
This one may seem more complicated, but consider a special finish and include a polished effect with elegant cabinet doors. Grey is the perfect colour for this patio.

4. Brick it

homify Patios
Bricks are the easiest material to build with, and a linear design is efficient and simple without being over the top. Complement the design with a sleek worktop.

5. Combination effect

Apartamento Casal com Bebe, Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
A brick indoor grill, colourful mosaic wall and classic wooden cabinet are the perfect fit for this kitchen.

6. Pretty pergola

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
The kitchen works as both a cooking area and seating space, essential for those quick meals under the sun.

7. A family favourite

Casa de Campo, Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Patios
Go old school with this brick kitchen that includes a stove and braai area, a layout like this big enough for a large family.

8. A pizza party

Casa de campo em São Roque, GATE Arquitetos Associados GATE Arquitetos Associados Patios
Here’s another look at a wood fired oven that could be the ultimate pizza maker for those perfect summer nights.

9. Compact solution

APARTAMENTO DECORADO FOREVER GUARULHOS, Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Patios Beige
Adapt your kitchen to be a clever space with everything your design needs to be elegant.

10. Quick and easy

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Utilise your space and build practical storage in your cooking area, include a sink to keep your indoor kitchen spick and span too.

11. Traditional element

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Garden Fire pits & barbecues
This exposed brick and cement kitchen is the ultimate in rustic design, with fabric curtains taking the place of cabinet doors. If you're in need of some storage for your home, then these 12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home are creative too.

19 rich people home-items that even you can afford
Which patio do you like most?

