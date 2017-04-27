Home improvement: 11 DIY patio kitchens

You'd be surprised how easy it is to create a nice little DIY kitchen space in your backyard.
Is your home a hub of activity over the weekend? Friends, family and neighbours… everyone is welcome, although it may be time to consider a more inviting space with a grill, patio and kitchenette. This will keep your home neat, tidy and clean, while ensuring that the mess is concentrated to that entertainment zone outside.
In the homify feature today, we look at 11 easy to setup patio kitchens for those who like to get their hands dirty in DIY décor. Just think of the end result and the effort and investment will be worth it. Let’s be inspired by the professionals and their tips and tricks.
An area outside the home can be the perfect area for construction of your new kitchen. You will need to build the supports and use some cement for the worktop, thinking about adding wall tiles for a chic effect too.
Build a rectangular counter from concrete, brick or blocks and embed a kitchen area, grill and storage to maximise functionality. Decorate with ceramics or mosaic and create a cute space.
This one may seem more complicated, but consider a special finish and include a polished effect with elegant cabinet doors. Grey is the perfect colour for this patio.
Bricks are the easiest material to build with, and a linear design is efficient and simple without being over the top. Complement the design with a sleek worktop.
A brick indoor grill, colourful mosaic wall and classic wooden cabinet are the perfect fit for this kitchen.
The kitchen works as both a cooking area and seating space, essential for those quick meals under the sun.
Go old school with this brick kitchen that includes a stove and braai area, a layout like this big enough for a large family.
Here’s another look at a wood fired oven that could be the ultimate pizza maker for those perfect summer nights.
Adapt your kitchen to be a clever space with everything your design needs to be elegant.
Utilise your space and build practical storage in your cooking area, include a sink to keep your indoor kitchen spick and span too.
This exposed brick and cement kitchen is the ultimate in rustic design, with fabric curtains taking the place of cabinet doors. If you're in need of some storage for your home, then these 12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home are creative too.