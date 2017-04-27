Home improvement: 11 DIY patio kitchens

You'd be surprised how easy it is to create a nice little DIY kitchen space in your backyard.

Is your home a hub of activity over the weekend? Friends, family and neighbours… everyone is welcome, although it may be time to consider a more inviting space with a grill, patio and kitchenette. This will keep your home neat, tidy and clean, while ensuring that the mess is concentrated to that entertainment zone outside.

In the homify feature today, we look at 11 easy to setup patio kitchens for those who like to get their hands dirty in DIY décor. Just think of the end result and the effort and investment will be worth it. Let’s be inspired by the professionals and their tips and tricks.