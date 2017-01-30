10 breakfast bars for small homes

The kitchen is the most used room in the home, which is why it is essential to consider the most comfortable décor and furniture to add value to the space. A breakfast bar is a fantastic idea to make the most of an open plan living area, doubling up as extra storage for kitchenware and even a smart and simple seating zone. The 10 brilliant breakfast bars showcased in this homify feature are a favourite among our interior designers, so go on and create the perfect addition to your cooking space, with aesthetics and style in mind.
Breakfast bars are a great idea to include a comfortable seating area in the kitchen, essential for grabbing a quick meal or a morning coffee and can be added instead of a wall to divide the kitchen from the living quarters.
You’ve got guests over and you would like to stay part the conversation even though you’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen, well with a breakfast bar, you won’t be cut off from the activity anymore.
Go for a custom-made breakfast bar and your space will be accommodated perfectly, whether large and lovely or small and petite.
This addition to your kitchen needs to be fully functional and should incorporate both a comfy seating area and storage. Neutral colours with modern finishes and classic colours are trendy and tasteful.
Darker hues and modern elements add a contemporary finish, but it’s important to consider some natural materials too, such as marble, stone or wood.
Breakfast bars are excellent for apartments of any size, allowing owners to create the illusion of a spacious atmosphere.
Open plan living spaces can appeal to your home, especially with that looming home renovation, a breakfast bar in your kitchen is efficient and stylish.
A gorgeous monochrome minimalist kitchen can do with a breakfast bar area and colourful accents for that simply elegant and sophisticated design.
Darker counters and contemporary lamps add a luxurious element to this sleek and elegant design.
We’ve come to the end of this homify feature, but we need to have a look at this fantastic design that incorporates a breakfast bar blending in with the existing décor, while separating the kitchen from the living area. Have a look at these 10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more