10 breakfast bars for small homes

The kitchen is the most used room in the home, which is why it is essential to consider the most comfortable décor and furniture to add value to the space. A breakfast bar is a fantastic idea to make the most of an open plan living area, doubling up as extra storage for kitchenware and even a smart and simple seating zone. The 10 brilliant breakfast bars showcased in this homify feature are a favourite among our interior designers, so go on and create the perfect addition to your cooking space, with aesthetics and style in mind.