10 breakfast bars for small homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Cinnabar Wharf, Wapping High Street, London, E1, Temza design and build Temza design and build Modern kitchen
The kitchen is the most used room in the home, which is why it is essential to consider the most comfortable décor and furniture to add value to the space. A breakfast bar is a fantastic idea to make the most of an open plan living area, doubling up as extra storage for kitchenware and even a smart and simple seating zone. The 10 brilliant breakfast bars showcased in this homify feature are a favourite among our interior designers, so go on and create the perfect addition to your cooking space, with aesthetics and style in mind.

1. No walls necessary

Дизайн интерьера апартаментов в таунхаусе , мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA мастерская интерьера РУБЛЕВКА / workshop interior RUBLEVKA Industrial style kitchen Wood Purple/Violet
Breakfast bars are a great idea to include a comfortable seating area in the kitchen, essential for grabbing a quick meal or a morning coffee and can be added instead of a wall to divide the kitchen from the living quarters.

2. Be part of the conversation

Kitchen and breakfast bar Wodu Architects Modern conservatory
You’ve got guests over and you would like to stay part the conversation even though you’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen, well with a breakfast bar, you won’t be cut off from the activity anymore.

3. Fitted and fancy

Kitchen with Breakfast Bar Luke Cartledge Photography Kitchen
Go for a custom-made breakfast bar and your space will be accommodated perfectly, whether large and lovely or small and petite.

4. Functional

Grey Kitchen with Island , Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen grey kitchen,modern kitchen,kitchen with island,island cooking,breakfast bar
This addition to your kitchen needs to be fully functional and should incorporate both a comfy seating area and storage. Neutral colours with modern finishes and classic colours are trendy and tasteful.

5. Colours suited

Cocinas, fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. Modern kitchen
Darker hues and modern elements add a contemporary finish, but it’s important to consider some natural materials too, such as marble, stone or wood.

6. For apartments

Apartamento 93-A, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Breakfast bars are excellent for apartments of any size, allowing owners to create the illusion of a spacious atmosphere.

7. For your revamp

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Open plan living spaces can appeal to your home, especially with that looming home renovation, a breakfast bar in your kitchen is efficient and stylish.

8. Minimalist magic

Kitchen breakfast bar Temza design and build Modern kitchen
A gorgeous monochrome minimalist kitchen can do with a breakfast bar area and colourful accents for that simply elegant and sophisticated design.

9. Daring and dark

Квартира 100м2 в Одинцово, архитектурная мастерская МАРТ архитектурная мастерская МАРТ Modern kitchen
Darker counters and contemporary lamps add a luxurious element to this sleek and elegant design.

10. A division of spaces

Oceanía Campos, Design Group Latinamerica Design Group Latinamerica Modern dining room
We’ve come to the end of this homify feature, but we need to have a look at this fantastic design that incorporates a breakfast bar blending in with the existing décor, while separating the kitchen from the living area. Have a look at these 10 miniature kitchens with everything you need and more

12 mistakes you're making in your kitchen
Which breakfast bar is your favourite?

