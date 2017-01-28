17 awesome kitchens you'll wish were yours

Decorating the kitchen doesn’t have to be a nightmare filled with stress and difficult decisions. In this homify feature, we look at 17 amazing kitchen ideas that go from rustic and natural inspired to sleek, sophisticated and modern. Your ideal kitchen should be comfortable, elegant and a reflection of your personality, whether quirky and eclectic or simply contemporary. Interested? Well, continue reading this article and be inspired!
This is the ultimate addition to a rustic kitchen, create some scrumptious meals and something different every day. You may want to contact a professional to get the look in your home.
A kitchen that receives day long fresh air will ensure that your home remains comfortable and breezy throughout those marathon cooking sessions.
Opt for a neutral colour scheme and keep your home trendy and tasteful too.
Upgrade your old illumination with some modern lights for a simple a bit of drama.
Rich dark colour wooden cabinets are the epitome of elegance.
This modern kitchen with its textured stone and neutral colours enhance the simple design.
A kitchen such as this is another classic and traditional decor example.
Go with basic colours for your permanent decor and incorporate your favourite colours with accent features, like these red chairs.
Durability and strength is another element that your kitchen decor needs to include.
A Scandinavian style kitchen with all-white cabinets and wooden flooring is the perfect choice for a sleek space.
Create the illusion of a spacious kitchen with varying ceiling heights and sultry illumination.
Violet LED's add some chic modernity to your space too.
Choose wooden kitchen stools to match your countertop, but add some darker toned cupboards for that sophisticated look.
Use the original and unique decor of the home to your advantage and make your kitchen fantastic!
Incorporate some stunning LED's to your counter for that sensational element.
Don't plaster over that exposed brick wall just yet, it can be the character feature you've been missing in your kitchen. Have a look at 8 pictures of kitchens with awesome rustic brick ovens for more ideas.