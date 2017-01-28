Your browser is out-of-date.

17 awesome kitchens you'll wish were yours

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN, MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
Decorating the kitchen doesn’t have to be a nightmare filled with stress and difficult decisions. In this homify feature, we look at 17 amazing kitchen ideas that go from rustic and natural inspired to sleek, sophisticated and modern. Your ideal kitchen should be comfortable, elegant and a reflection of your personality, whether quirky and eclectic or simply contemporary. Interested? Well, continue reading this article and be inspired!

1. The brick oven

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Patios
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

This is the ultimate addition to a rustic kitchen, create some scrumptious meals and something different every day. You may want to contact a professional to get the look in your home.

2. Fresh and airy

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

A kitchen that receives day long fresh air will ensure that your home remains comfortable and breezy throughout those marathon cooking sessions.

3. Chic and charming

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Opt for a neutral colour scheme and keep your home trendy and tasteful too.

4. Fancy some lighting

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Upgrade your old illumination with some modern lights for a simple a bit of drama.

5. Dark wood

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Rich dark colour wooden cabinets are the epitome of elegance.

6. Stone effect

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern kitchen
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This modern kitchen with its textured stone and neutral colours enhance the simple design.

7. The one with wood

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

A kitchen such as this is another classic and traditional decor example.

8. A pop of colour

Residence Harris, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Harris

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Go with basic colours for your permanent decor and incorporate your favourite colours with accent features, like these red chairs.

9. A strong counter

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Durability and strength is another element that your kitchen decor needs to include.

10. Minimalist

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

A Scandinavian style kitchen with all-white cabinets and wooden flooring is the perfect choice for a sleek space.

11. Ceiling heights

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern kitchen
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Create the illusion of a spacious kitchen with varying ceiling heights and sultry illumination.

12. A bit of funk

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Violet LED's add some chic modernity to your space too.

13. Odd colour contrast

Project : Carrick, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Carrick

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Choose wooden kitchen stools to match your countertop, but add some darker toned cupboards for that sophisticated look.

14. Gabled element

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use the original and unique decor of the home to your advantage and make your kitchen fantastic!

15. LED counter decor

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Incorporate some stunning LED's to your counter for that sensational element.

16. Country charm

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A country-style kitchen is a great way to keep your decor relevant.

17. Exposed brick wall

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Don't plaster over that exposed brick wall just yet, it can be the character feature you've been missing in your kitchen. Have a look at 8 pictures of kitchens with awesome rustic brick ovens for more ideas.

9 wonderful ideas for modern kitchens
Which kitchen ideas do you like the most?

