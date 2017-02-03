17 pictures of South African home entrances for your inspiration

As South Africans, we know how important our entrances are. They are the first impression that people will get of our homes, giving them a little taste of what to expect from the rest of our design and decor. We also want it to be charming, warm and inviting so that guests feel at home the moment they see the entrance of your house!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 17 ideas for South African entrances. These will prove to you just how many options there are, which means that you can truly find a style that suits your needs and wants.

We also hope that by exploring this array of entrance ideas, you'll be inspired and motivated to make your entrance that much more welcoming and appealing.

Are you ready to take a look?