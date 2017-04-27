This family built a small home in a backyard (and it's awesome!)

Ever wished you could add a second home onto your property? If space and budget aren’t major issues, you most certainly can – and we are not talking about constructing a modest little shed in the garden.
Today we take a look at homeowners who risked big and won even bigger by treating themselves to a most luxurious retreat built right in their own back yard. But this second structure focuses more on relaxation and entertainment; a fun home away from home, if you will.
The professionals over at Samuel Kendall Associates definitely knew what they were doing when they conjured up this stylish structure. So, to inspire and treat you to some architectural beauty, let’s take a step-by-step look at the building process…
So where did the idea for this second structure come from? Well, the residents wanted a bit more from their everyday home life; a space that would beautifully combine comfort, design, work and play yet still allow them to enjoy all of these without being too far away from home.
Even from the start, this new addition was never intended to be attached to the main house, but rather placed further down the yard.
Fortunately for the architects, they had ample yard space to work with.
As we take a look at the shell of the structure, we can see that it is rather modest in size – too small for a home, yet perfect for an entertainment area.
Along with a flat roof, the architects also went with a large glass door which opens in the front and allows the interiors to become visually one with the outside areas.
This little home-away-from-home will include a lounge area and a small bathroom, as well as a most spacious terrace where the inhabitants can relax and entertain to their hearts’ content.
Should you be considering something similar in your own back yard, we feel it our duty to inform you that this is really a perfect idea for those who want more space, yet don’t have the option of adding an extension to their home.
In addition, this type of project won’t get in the way of your day-to-day life, meaning no closing off the kitchen or living room (or any other spaces) as the builders start their construction. Life continues as normal while the project is underway.
What a fantastic end result! The timber cladding that stretches from the floors to the walls and fences gives this minimalist design a warm and friendly feeling, and the extension of the wooden surfaces to the deck brings uniformity to the entire structure.
The glass doors we mentioned earlier fold open majestically to link up the exterior and interior spaces, yet also close up when need be to protect the inside areas from chilly weather.
Before we depart, we need to take one last look at the inside space – and what a prime area for entertaining this is!
A plush sofa offers up a relaxing lounging spot, situated right across from a flat-screen that is sure to get plenty of action with movie night and whenever the latest sports game is on. A super comfy recliner can be turned around to watch either the TV or the terrace while a modern fireplace serves to heat things up fantastically. The back door down the hall leads to the bathroom.
What a perfect solution for those who wish to enjoy a little getaway spot from home that’s not too far and provides all the required amenities to entertain the friends – and themselves.
For more design inspiration, have a look at these: 7 photos of a beautiful Johannesburg home you have to see.