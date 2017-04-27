This family built a small home in a backyard (and it's awesome!)

Ever wished you could add a second home onto your property? If space and budget aren’t major issues, you most certainly can – and we are not talking about constructing a modest little shed in the garden.

Today we take a look at homeowners who risked big and won even bigger by treating themselves to a most luxurious retreat built right in their own back yard. But this second structure focuses more on relaxation and entertainment; a fun home away from home, if you will.

The professionals over at Samuel Kendall Associates definitely knew what they were doing when they conjured up this stylish structure. So, to inspire and treat you to some architectural beauty, let’s take a step-by-step look at the building process…