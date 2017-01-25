Your browser is out-of-date.

9 top tips to make your balcony look great

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Patios
Of course all of us would just love to have a luxurious and spacious balcony that flaunts all the must-have elements like an exquisite dining table, a pizza oven and a bubble bath. But although you are free to decorate your balcony in your dreams to your heart’s content, real life is more restricted in terms of layout and budget. Which means you are probably dealing with a balcony space that is quite small and narrow, putting a severe damper on your outdoor-socialising ideas.

But no worries, as here on homify we can work with just about anything! That is why we have gathered 9 pro-approved tips that can help you style up your little balcony into something truly fantastic. And although the end result might not be the spacious layout of your dreams, it can definitely be enough to ensure a most comfy (and stylish, of course) space to relax in.

Let’s get started!

1. Let the space work for you

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

It might look difficult to work with a long and narrow balcony, especially when adding comfy furniture, but see this as a design challenge instead of a problem. Take a few tips from this example, which sees this narrow balcony flaunting wall-mounted tables and having all the seating areas packed against one wall.

2. Get creative with your cosiness

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Patios
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Wall-mounted shelving is ideal, for they take up no floor space whatsoever. That leaves open more legroom for your chair of choice, or even a fluffy pouf or cushion. 

3. Re-do the floor for a major difference

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Opting for a new floor surface can drastically change how that balcony looks (and makes you feel). We recommend patterned timber such as shown in our example above – they add both a homey charm and detailed motif!

4. Remember that less is more

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A comfy and stylish balcony doesn’t have to drown in décor and furniture pieces – opt for minimalism and simplicity by choosing a simple dining table and a braai (if you have the space, that is).

5. Don’t overlook glass

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Glass is a heaven-sent material, as it can separate different areas without visually closing them off. Opt for glass doors for your balcony to let your interiors open up to your outdoors.

6. Add fresh plants

Terraza en el Guinardó., ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme Patios
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme

ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme
ésverd—jardineria &amp; paisatgisme
ésverd - jardineria & paisatgisme

Not only do pretty potted plants enhance a balcony, they also purify the air and cool the space down – all this while looking stylish. 

Go with plenty of greens and inject a brightly coloured flower here and there for some eye-catching detail.

7. Add a hammock

CASA EM FORMA DE ABRAÇO , pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Patios White
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

It doesn’t get any more relaxing than a stylish hammock. By opting for a brightly patterned and coloured one (hung in the shade, of course), it can make you feel as if you have travelled to some exotic location every time you step out onto your balcony.

8. Add your unique touch via DIY

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

DIY projects are excellent for saving money and injecting your own personal touch into a space. See how this outdoor setup makes use of timber crates which hold up a glass pane (ta-da: instant coffee table!) while pairing up beautifully with the hanging loveseat.

9. Add some fab fabrics

Летняя терраса в частном доме, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Patios
Sweet Home Design

Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

Along with keeping the sun out, curtains also add some softness to your balcony space. And plush cushions on the floor ensure a cosy lounging spot for when you just want to chill and relax. So easy!

From the balcony to the garden, see these 22 easy ways to improve your small (but beautiful!) outdoor space.

31 beautiful verandas to fit any space
Got any more tips to spruce up a balcony? By all means, share with us!

