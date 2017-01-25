9 top tips to make your balcony look great

Of course all of us would just love to have a luxurious and spacious balcony that flaunts all the must-have elements like an exquisite dining table, a pizza oven and a bubble bath. But although you are free to decorate your balcony in your dreams to your heart’s content, real life is more restricted in terms of layout and budget. Which means you are probably dealing with a balcony space that is quite small and narrow, putting a severe damper on your outdoor-socialising ideas.

But no worries, as here on homify we can work with just about anything! That is why we have gathered 9 pro-approved tips that can help you style up your little balcony into something truly fantastic. And although the end result might not be the spacious layout of your dreams, it can definitely be enough to ensure a most comfy (and stylish, of course) space to relax in.

Let’s get started!