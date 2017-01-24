A rustic house with a perfect pool

Welcome to the lively world of Mexico, which is our location for today’s homify 360° discovery. But it’s not the widely varying topography, sombreros or Margarita recipes we’ll be viewing, but instead a supremely spacious and very elegant house known as the House of Sirens.

Created by the professional architects of Ancona+Ancona Arquitectos, this gorgeous house flaunts a beautiful combination of earthy hues, warm lighting, various textures and, of course, elegant furniture. Throw in cosy wooden surfaces, vintage touches in the décor department and eye-catching tilework, and you will definitely find that this is one discovery you’re bound to remember – maybe even refer back to again and again and again…