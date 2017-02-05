9 things to know before moving into your new home

Preparing to move into the house of your dreams is one of the most exciting phases of life. You've meticulously planned out what each room is going to look like, have the decorators on speed dial and a shabby chic DIY furniture book at the ready. Everything's going great… until you move in and find out that your new home has previously undiscovered structural problems. You call a builder, but all he tells you is that the warranty doesn't cover the problem in question. Your decorator can't come in until the problem is fixed, and your bank balance is set to take a major pounding. Bummer.

Buying a property is a serious business, and it's important to stay rational and critical during the process. When your offer is accepted on your property, keep your eyes open and don't let emotions cloud your judgement. Take a good look around the house before you move in, and bring a construction expert who will be able to determine what, if anything, needs to be fixed or improved. Here are the top nine things you should be looking out for before you and your family make the house a home.