The gorgeous South African home with an interior you'll die for

Today we are going to travel to Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal where design professionals House of Decor have created the most lavish interiors that you will ever see.

As we explore the interior rooms of this house, we will learn just how perfectly functionality and style can work together as well as explore how different colours, tones and textures work together.

With a theme of Tuscan nights , this beautiful family home is also perfectly designed for the South African climate.

Are you ready to learn some design tricks and tips today?