6 awesome, affordable South African prefabs that can be yours quickly

Today, we are going to explore 6 awesome, affordable South African prefabs designed by professionals GMB Architects, who are based in Johannesburg. All of these projects are a wonderful example of how close you are to having a home of your dreams!
Prefabricated homes are also gaining popularity in modern times. This is because there are so many advantages to them! For starters, they can be built much more quickly than traditional bricks and mortar homes. They are also much more cost-effective.
As you will witness today, prefab homes can also be built according to your specs, allowing you to have lots of fun with the design!
Let's go and explore these 6 awesome and affordable South African prefabs!
Located in Meyersdale Nature Estate, this home is a wonderful example of modern architecture. The home spills out onto an expansive garden, large terrace and beautiful swimming pool. The exterior spaces have been designed to truly allow the residents to enjoy the impressive surrounds.
From this angle, we can see how unique the architecture is. The home spreads longitudinally over a fair amount of land, while little sections and wings add extra living areas to the home.
A South African home isn't complete without a bedroom for the cars! In House Parhboo, we can see that there are two double garages, giving the family plenty of space to store vehicles, bicycles and other items neatly out of sight.
A garage also creates a very neat and tidy facade.
This savvy contemporary home turns heads right from the get go. It's structure is characterised by clean lines, a flat roof and plenty of glass windows and doors.
A smooth tiled driveway takes the home owners straight to the double-garage and guests straight to the beautiful entrance.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.
The living areas of this home spills out onto exterior spaces including a large terrace and stunning swimming pool. Couldn't you imagine entertaining friends and family out here?
This home extends up several stories, with a very sophisticated and savvy water feature. Large glass windows and doors throughout allow for plenty of natural light to flow through the home.
There are also plenty of garages for cars and other items to be stored neatly away.
If garages are an important component of a home for you, have a look at these 6 extraordinary garages to protect your car.
From this angle, we can see that the home features solar panels, making it a very eco-friendly home that makes the most of natural light.
You've probably noticed throughout these prefabs how the designers have used wood, stone and glass in conjunction with traditional plastered walls. This creates a wonderful mix of tones and textures and this house is no different.
Tip: Use stone walls to add a slightly rustic touch to the design of your home.
Again we can see how the designers have capitalised on outdoor spaces, making the most of terraces, balconies and the garden.
This terrace features an outdoor dining area where family and friends can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine over beautiful meals. A fire pit also adds to the functionality and ambiance of the outside space.
This house is slightly more private than the houses we've seen throughout this article, with solid walls, covered windows and layered architecture that ensures no prying eyes can see into he home.
The back of the house is slightly less private, with windows and doors allowing the home to spill out onto the beautiful garden and outdoor area.
This unique design plays with symmetry, creating a very grand and enchanting exterior look and feel. The designers have built large, open spaces, again allowing the family to make the most of the beautiful South African weather.
The backyard of the home features a sunken area, where the family can enjoy time outside in a private little nook. This also protects this area from wind!
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 5 pictures of sensational South African homes.