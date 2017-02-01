False ceilings: 10 amazing designs!

The uses, shapes and designs of false ceilings are endless. They can be built in any room in the house and can help us hide lighting, heaters and even door frames.

However, its role goes far beyond the functional. With a false plaster ceiling, you can separate different areas of a room without having to resort to walls. You can also visually lengthen hallways or even highlight the decor and design of an old ceiling.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 ideas for a useful and functional ceiling. We hope you will find the inspiration to introduce your own false ceilings into your home design for a new and refreshing look and feel!