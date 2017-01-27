Your browser is out-of-date.

14 sliding doors that optimise space to the maximum

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Windows & doors Doors
Doors are a great way to maintain privacy when we have guests or keep the noise out for that quiet moment, but the great thing about sliding doors is that they take up far less space than the standard doorway and can create a room that is filled with light and fresh air when needed.

These door frames are available in metal, plastic or wood and are adaptable to that ultra-sleek and minimalist modern home design or even interior décor that is a lot more rustic. The 14 sensational sliding doors we look at today are perfect to designate spaces in the home, but they add elegance and sophistication to the décor as well. Interested? Well, our team of professionals ensured that there is something for any home in this article… let’s take a look!

1. Wide door with a dark frame

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
This door and its frame are simple, allowing the design to be in harmony with the rest of the décor.

2. Balcony with a view

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura
A floor to ceiling sliding door enjoys picturesque views of the landscape from the bedroom.

3. Communication between the interior and exterior

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
Sit back and enjoy the gorgeous garden from the comfort of the lovely living room.

4. Golden and translucent background

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
Translucent glass may be customised for even more privacy.

5. Total transparency and blinds

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Don’t be woken up by too much sunshine, light blinds are an excellent solution.

6. A glass door where needed

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Two glass doors: one has a frame and iron grid, while the other is simply clean.

7. It’s not a closet, but it is functional

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
Another example of translucent doors, this one has a chic and attractive square design.

8. Wood and stain glass

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
The wood and stained glass effect is rustic and the doors magically disappear into the walls, taking up even less space.

9. Frosted glass doors

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
The doors are frosted glass with a funky engraving, they are supported by metal bars at the top.

10. Virtual separation

homify Windows & doors Doors
Glass doors to designate space is great as it still allows for light.

​ 11. A small garden in the bedroom

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
This creative indoor garden is enclosed behind simple sliding doors, giving the room a unique design.

12. Separate and integrate

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
These sliding doors allow the space to be separated and combined as and when convenient.

13. Fresh and airy kitchen

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
A kitchen such as this allows for natural ventilation to prevent odours.

14. Privacy dependent

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
This is another fantastic example of modern privacy. We have come to the end of this feature, but have a look at 21 ideas to renovate your home with very little effort

15 smart and beautiful ideas with wooden furniture
Which sliding door idea is your favourite?

