14 sliding doors that optimise space to the maximum

Doors are a great way to maintain privacy when we have guests or keep the noise out for that quiet moment, but the great thing about sliding doors is that they take up far less space than the standard doorway and can create a room that is filled with light and fresh air when needed.
These door frames are available in metal, plastic or wood and are adaptable to that ultra-sleek and minimalist modern home design or even interior décor that is a lot more rustic. The 14 sensational sliding doors we look at today are perfect to designate spaces in the home, but they add elegance and sophistication to the décor as well. Interested? Well, our team of professionals ensured that there is something for any home in this article… let’s take a look!
This door and its frame are simple, allowing the design to be in harmony with the rest of the décor.
A floor to ceiling sliding door enjoys picturesque views of the landscape from the bedroom.
Sit back and enjoy the gorgeous garden from the comfort of the lovely living room.
Translucent glass may be customised for even more privacy.
Don’t be woken up by too much sunshine, light blinds are an excellent solution.
Two glass doors: one has a frame and iron grid, while the other is simply clean.
Another example of translucent doors, this one has a chic and attractive square design.
The wood and stained glass effect is rustic and the doors magically disappear into the walls, taking up even less space.
The doors are frosted glass with a funky engraving, they are supported by metal bars at the top.
Glass doors to designate space is great as it still allows for light.
This creative indoor garden is enclosed behind simple sliding doors, giving the room a unique design.
These sliding doors allow the space to be separated and combined as and when convenient.
A kitchen such as this allows for natural ventilation to prevent odours.
This is another fantastic example of modern privacy.