6 tips for colour mistakes to avoid in your home

Are you about to start decorating your home, but simply cannot decide on the best colours and combinations to suit your living space? Well, in this homify feature we look at 6 common décor faux pas when it comes to colour, patterns and details. From accessories to storage, our professionals covered all issues in this feature, so let’s see what décor issues apply to you!
If you like the idea of incorporating aspects of your personality into your décor, then accessories are the way to go, opt for comfortable colours that are easy on the eye, especially in the living room and incorporate elegant lighting for a chic and stylish luxurious layout. You cannot go wrong with a neutral colour scheme and vibrant accents that can be adapted to change of seasons.
Bathrooms in modern homes are often a narrow space, which is why colour, layout and lighting are such important factors. The bathroom here is a cute contrast with its black mosaic tiles and white sink and bathtub decorating the room in contemporary style. The rectangular design is different and trendy too.
A studio apartment will mean that the kitchen, bedroom and living area is an all in one zone, which is why your colour choice for each designated space should work well with each other. It is important to consider privacy too, so a screen or curtain will be the ideal solution to cordon the bedroom area.
This room has an old-fashioned elegance, and the trims definitely add to the charm, but it isn’t necessary to keep decor so simple in design. This room can do with a vibrant shade in the form of a stunning carpet, floor-sweeping curtain or accent wall.
Enhance creativity in your office, opt for large windows that welcome natural light and all-white walls to accentuate that spacious environment, how about some lovely leather chairs for that functional yet sleek design and wooden flooring to optimise cosiness and comfort. Neutral and natural materials are durable and also remain trendy for many years.
Our final image looks at the best lighting idea to illuminate the interior in charm and elegance. These spotlights excellently enhance the interior, while violet walls and red LED's create a funky yet quirky environment. It's a design that is great for millennials or those who enjoy eclectic living.