Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 tips for colour mistakes to avoid in your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Are you about to start decorating your home, but simply cannot decide on the best colours and combinations to suit your living space? Well, in this homify feature we look at 6 common décor faux pas when it comes to colour, patterns and details. From accessories to storage, our professionals covered all issues in this feature, so let’s see what décor issues apply to you!

1. Accessories everywhere

Interior Design -Apartment, Taghred Elmasry Taghred Elmasry Living room
Taghred Elmasry

Taghred Elmasry
Taghred Elmasry
Taghred Elmasry

If you like the idea of incorporating aspects of your personality into your décor, then accessories are the way to go, opt for comfortable colours that are easy on the eye, especially in the living room and incorporate elegant lighting for a chic and stylish luxurious layout. You cannot go wrong with a neutral colour scheme and vibrant accents that can be adapted to change of seasons.

2. The bathroom idea

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bathrooms in modern homes are often a narrow space, which is why colour, layout and lighting are such important factors. The bathroom here is a cute contrast with its black mosaic tiles and white sink and bathtub decorating the room in contemporary style. The rectangular design is different and trendy too.

3. Kitchen and bedroom merger

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

A studio apartment will mean that the kitchen, bedroom and living area is an all in one zone, which is why your colour choice for each designated space should work well with each other. It is important to consider privacy too, so a screen or curtain will be the ideal solution to cordon the bedroom area.

4. Trim it up

Classic reception, Boly Designs Boly Designs Living room
Boly Designs

Boly Designs
Boly Designs
Boly Designs

This room has an old-fashioned elegance, and the trims definitely add to the charm, but it isn’t necessary to keep decor so simple in design. This room can do with a vibrant shade in the form of a stunning carpet, floor-sweeping curtain or accent wall.

5. Untapped glam

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Study/office
Adelina Iliev Photography

Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors—House in Northwood, London

Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography
Adelina Iliev Photography

Enhance creativity in your office, opt for large windows that welcome natural light and all-white walls to accentuate that spacious environment, how about some lovely leather chairs for that functional yet sleek design and wooden flooring to optimise cosiness and comfort. Neutral and natural materials are durable and also remain trendy for many years.

6. Lighting effort

تشطيبات وديكورات وعالم جديد من الرفاهيه مع كاسل للتشطيبات والديكور , كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة Classic style bedroom
كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة

كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة
كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة
كاسل للإستشارات الهندسية وأعمال الديكور والتشطيبات العامة

Our final image looks at the best lighting idea to illuminate the interior in charm and elegance. These spotlights excellently enhance the interior, while violet walls and red LED’s create a funky yet quirky environment. It’s a design that is great for millennials or those who enjoy eclectic living. Have a look at these: 12 amazing shelving ideas for a small home.

13 small home decor mistakes
What do you think about these decor tips?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks