13 small home decor mistakes

If space is a problem in your home, then you might want to consider décor that doesn’t overwhelm the interior with too many colours, style and patterns or just clutter. The 13 most common decor mistakes our professionals have included in this homify feature are usually seen in small and modern environments. But, by using these hints and tips, your space can be a contemporary comfort with very little effort.
Studio apartments or bachelor flats are rather tiny, which is why it is vital to integrate the sleeping quarter and living space.
The layout of furniture can be complicated when it comes to shared rooms, so opt for furniture that serves a dual purpose, such as this bed with cupboards and drawers and save space while adding storage. It’s simply functional.
Consider separating spaces with walls and partitions for more privacy in a small apartment.
Loft-style décor is characterized by industrial elements and exposed materials that perfectly evoke that repurposed factory design something that many modern apartments were adapted from in recent years.
The TV doesn’t need to be placed up against a wall, how about using it as a room divider and watch TV from a different perspective. This one is inside the kitchen island!
Storage is an essential in any home, especially if it is smaller in area, which is why lower drawers that form part of this bed is a perfect option for a tiny bedroom.
Using curtains to separate space is subtle yet stylish bohemian way to add privacy to your studio apartment.
Modern and minimalist décor and furniture is great for a smaller home as it takes up far less space than rustic furniture and furnishings.
Light tones are the best décor for tiny spaces, and with natural sunshine, this cosy and comforting effect can be amplified, making the room seem larger and more inviting.
Vertical height can maximise storage if decorated correctly.
This is another example of utilising your ceiling height to your advantage by distributing your furniture and décor efficiently.
It is important to plan the use of each and every corner for your décor to be stylish, clutter-free and elegant.
We have come to the end of this décor tip list, but we need to feature a folding bed for the ultimate is space saving style ideas!