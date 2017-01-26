Your browser is out-of-date.

13 small home decor mistakes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Living room
If space is a problem in your home, then you might want to consider décor that doesn’t overwhelm the interior with too many colours, style and patterns or just clutter. The 13 most common decor mistakes our professionals have included in this homify feature are usually seen in small and modern environments. But, by using these hints and tips, your space can be a contemporary comfort with very little effort.

1. Not integrating spaces to expand the social area

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Living room
Studio apartments or bachelor flats are rather tiny, which is why it is vital to integrate the sleeping quarter and living space.

2. Practical furniture

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
The layout of furniture can be complicated when it comes to shared rooms, so opt for furniture that serves a dual purpose, such as this bed with cupboards and drawers and save space while adding storage. It’s simply functional.

3. Not using divisions to create different environments

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Living room

Consider separating spaces with walls and partitions for more privacy in a small apartment.

4. Not decorating with a loft-look

30MQ CON SOPPALCO, Cristina Meschi Architetto Cristina Meschi Architetto Industrial style houses
Loft-style décor is characterized by industrial elements and exposed materials that perfectly evoke that repurposed factory design something that many modern apartments were adapted from in recent years.

5. Not creatively incorporating the TV

The TV doesn’t need to be placed up against a wall, how about using it as a room divider and watch TV from a different perspective. This one is inside the kitchen island!

6. Not storing smartly

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
Storage is an essential in any home, especially if it is smaller in area, which is why lower drawers that form part of this bed is a perfect option for a tiny bedroom.

7. Not dividing with curtains

Appartement Paris 11ème, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Living room
Using curtains to separate space is subtle yet stylish bohemian way to add privacy to your studio apartment.

8. Not mixing modern and minimalist decor

Edifício na Av. 24 de Julho - Lisboa, VÃO - Arquitectos Associados, Lda. VÃO - Arquitectos Associados, Lda. Living room Solid Wood
VÃO - Arquitectos Associados, Lda.
Modern and minimalist décor and furniture is great for a smaller home as it takes up far less space than rustic furniture and furnishings.

9. Not taking advantage of white and sunlight

homify Living room
Light tones are the best décor for tiny spaces, and with natural sunshine, this cosy and comforting effect can be amplified, making the room seem larger and more inviting.

10. Not taking advantage of height

The house which grows up with kids, AIDAHO Inc. AIDAHO Inc. Eclectic style bedroom
Vertical height can maximise storage if decorated correctly.

11. Not distributing levels properly

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Nursery/kid’s room
This is another example of utilising your ceiling height to your advantage by distributing your furniture and décor efficiently.

12. Not taking advantage of every corner!

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
It is important to plan the use of each and every corner for your décor to be stylish, clutter-free and elegant.

13. Not saving space with folding furniture

Tango, Resource Furniture Resource Furniture Bedroom
Tango

We have come to the end of this décor tip list, but we need to feature a folding bed for the ultimate is space saving style ideas! Have a look at these: 15 clever storage ideas you'll want to try right now

Are you going to use any of these decor tips in your small home?

