​This house is an indoor paradise (with loads of ideas to copy!)

You know what they say about first impressions – well, with the house we are viewing today, although it does present an impressive front door, it is the interiors that really leave us breathless.
We’re talking double-height ceilings, a kitchen that’s perfect for socialising, sleek décor pieces, elegant furniture, and much more. Of course a very impressive combination of materials also comes into play, such as rustic stone and elegant wood that beautifully contrast with one another.
And to top it all off, we’re adding in floor-to-ceiling windows to allow a generous dose of sunshine to stream indoors and cast a light glow on everything. And these are just the interiors we’re talking about…
Sound good? Well it looks better, trust us!
Honestly, we can’t imagine anybody who wouldn’t stop (for at least a second) and just stare at this amazing front door. Timber in a very impressive brown hue does an astonishing job of adorning the entire surface, and the majestic door is topped off with a glass pane at the top to tease us about what goes on on the inside.
Speaking of which, let’s continue!
It feels like we’ve stepped into a five-star hotel. The high ceilings go to great lengths (or should that be ‘heights’?) to make the room seem super spacious.
In addition to spacious, the living room has also been blessed with a sophisticated style. Neutral tones reign supreme, causing the bits of hot reds and copper accents to stand out even more.
Our favourite piece in here? Those delicious pendants in copper finishes dangling from above – simply exquisite!
Continuing inside, we locate a second living area, although this one is more informal and intended for activities like watching television and/or lounging.
The neutral tones continue to control the colour palette, although here they are complement by earthy hues and a dash of oranges instead of reds.
And would you look at that plush carpet which promises a super soft underfoot sensation?
We think this is the perfect kitchen for… everything! Just look at it: Ample cabinetry for storage; generous countertop areas for prepping an entire world of cuisines; sleek and shiny appliances to help make culinary work much easier (and fun); seating spots for family and friends to keep the cook company; and, of course, a firm commitment to style that’s evidenced by a fantastic collection of materials and tones.
This kitchen is enough to inspire just about anybody to try their hand at cooking!
Want your bedrooms to really grab attention? Then settle for coating up the entire wall behind the headboard with a striking surface, such as embossed leather. That is what this main bedroom did, and it certainly got our attention.
In addition to this eye-catching touch, the bedroom also has ultra modern side tables with mirror-clad drawers to add the glitz and glamour of the space. Creams and soft beiges ensure a subtle colour scheme, while a potted plant on the side keeps things fresh and calm.
In addition to a toilet that’s encased in its own glass cubicle (check our image if you don’t believe us), this main bathroom also treats its owners to a hot tub to make those daily cleansing rituals extra soothing. A super-size shower with glass door on the far right completes this very stylish picture.
Notice how various textures contrast in this space, such as the stone wall on the left and the lush green plants behind the tub. As they say, it’s the little things that count.
If there’s one word that could describe this room it’s “cheerful”. That dynamic combination of warm pinks and reds (and oranges and yellows and purples… ) and geometric patterns are enough to lift anybody’s spirits.
Various open shelves adorn the striped wall, showcasing a variety of toys and other kiddie keepsakes. And just check out those very impressive ceiling lights – do you think the designers chose the round shapes to balance with the dotted wallpaper and rugs?
To treat your child to a dream bedroom, see our list of expert interior designers here on homify.
Of course a house of this magnitude and style definitely wouldn’t neglect its exterior spaces – and this one most certainly didn’t.
How magnificent is this back yard? A generous swimming pool that’s big enough for the entire squad to take a dip grabs all the attention, yet we definitely need to also mention the tiled- and wooden deck surfaces that can enhance the whole sunbathing experience.
Elegant loungers are lined up and ready for your lounging pleasure, while one of the biggest green walls we’ve ever seen injects the necessary freshness into this outdoor space.
What more could one say about such an amazing house?
