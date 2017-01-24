​This house is an indoor paradise (with loads of ideas to copy!)

You know what they say about first impressions – well, with the house we are viewing today, although it does present an impressive front door, it is the interiors that really leave us breathless.

We’re talking double-height ceilings, a kitchen that’s perfect for socialising, sleek décor pieces, elegant furniture, and much more. Of course a very impressive combination of materials also comes into play, such as rustic stone and elegant wood that beautifully contrast with one another.

And to top it all off, we’re adding in floor-to-ceiling windows to allow a generous dose of sunshine to stream indoors and cast a light glow on everything. And these are just the interiors we’re talking about…

Sound good? Well it looks better, trust us!