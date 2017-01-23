​13 fantastic examples of front entryways for your home

When it comes to designing the exterior space of a front entrance, there is definitely a world of choices: lights, patterns, materials, textures, plants, etc. Of course which elements you choose to combine will depend on the style of your home, but factor in personal taste and preference, and there is no reason why two houses should ever have the same front entrances.

To inspire some unique creativity in you, we have gathered 13 of our favourite front entryways here on homify, each one with a unique approach to steps, gardens, lighting and other elements.

Scroll ahead and decide which ones would look perfect at your house!