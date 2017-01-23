Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 fantastic examples of front entryways for your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
FF HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Modern houses
When it comes to designing the exterior space of a front entrance, there is definitely a world of choices: lights, patterns, materials, textures, plants, etc. Of course which elements you choose to combine will depend on the style of your home, but factor in personal taste and preference, and there is no reason why two houses should ever have the same front entrances.

To inspire some unique creativity in you, we have gathered 13 of our favourite front entryways here on homify, each one with a unique approach to steps, gardens, lighting and other elements.

Scroll ahead and decide which ones would look perfect at your house!

1. A wooden bridge over a bubbling body of water? Now that’s how you make a grand entrance!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Two concrete steps are nothing new, yet the way in which they combine with the stone walls and brightly coloured door makes this entrance one of our favourites.

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Country style windows & doors
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Old School House, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

3. Stone steps (and landings) make for an elegant journey to this front door – and don’t overlook the unique wooden touches.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

4. On a sloping landscape, your best bet to the front door is a long staircase – better add some rocks and garden touches to make it a scenic route, then.

Haus B, Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald
Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald

Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald
Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald
Atelier und Architekturbüro Bärenwald

5. Three long stone slabs ensure a more level ascend to this front entrance, decked out in so much modern style.

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

6. Stairs can be used to accentuate an entry, as this example shows us clearly where the front door is.

Stadtvilla, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern houses
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

7. This ultra chic house flaunts a very futuristic… everything! Perfect for when you want your front entrance to be the shiny gem of the neighbourhood.

Casa Az, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist house
21arquitectos

21arquitectos
21arquitectos
21arquitectos

8. Although we love the steps and garden areas, it is the illumination of the outside lights that completely dazzle us with this front entrance.

FF HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Modern houses
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

9. This example shows us how simple concrete can conjure up a most contemporary front entrance.

Casa Suárez, AParquitectos AParquitectos Country style house
AParquitectos

AParquitectos
AParquitectos
AParquitectos

10. Stone isn’t your only option – look how trusty timber makes up a delightful front porch for this rustic house.

Casa en el Delta, 2424 ARQUITECTURA 2424 ARQUITECTURA Prefabricated Home
2424 ARQUITECTURA

2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA

11. This modern house presents two ways to get to the front door (which is located on the left side of the house): steps and a pebble garden.

Wohnhaus 2 in Petersberg-Steinhaus, herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB Modern houses Beige
herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB

herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB
herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB
herbertarchitekten Partnerschaft mbB

12. These steps are anything but discreet, for no plants, railings or lights interrupt its linear design which leads us up and up and up…

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Now this is a truly unique design where the front entrance is at the top of this house-on-a-slope. Simply astonishing!

Haus Sumiswald, Translocal Architecture Translocal Architecture Minimalist house
Translocal Architecture

Translocal Architecture
Translocal Architecture
Translocal Architecture

Which of these designs have inspired you the most?

