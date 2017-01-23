The small and smart flat (that has everything you'll ever need)

Bigger isn’t always better – and if you still have trouble believing that, then perhaps today’s homify 360° discovery might help clear things up for you. Totalling just 80 m², this clever little apartment's layout and precise decorating has helped to make the most of every nuance of available space, so we imagine the owners patted themselves on the back for having chosen the perfect interior designer.

Even though it might be on the small side, this striking home lacks absolutely nothing. It presents a comfortable living room, functional kitchen and a charming bedroom. And after viewing this discovery, we think you might be pleasantly surprised at just how much this tiny home has to offer.

So, what are we waiting for?