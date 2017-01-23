The small and smart flat (that has everything you'll ever need)

Bigger isn’t always better – and if you still have trouble believing that, then perhaps today’s homify 360° discovery might help clear things up for you. Totalling just 80 m², this clever little apartment's layout and precise decorating has helped to make the most of every nuance of available space, so we imagine the owners patted themselves on the back for having chosen the perfect interior designer.
Even though it might be on the small side, this striking home lacks absolutely nothing. It presents a comfortable living room, functional kitchen and a charming bedroom. And after viewing this discovery, we think you might be pleasantly surprised at just how much this tiny home has to offer.
So, what are we waiting for?
This living area might not be the biggest we’ve ever seen, yet it definitely clocks in as one of the more stylish. Look at that colour palette dazzling us with its earthy beiges and cheery yellows that combine so effectively with the overall whites.
In spaces with so many whites (or off-whites, if you want to be meticulous), strong accent colours are a must. So, while the grey sofa is lovely, it was still too neutral to work alone, which is why the yellow cushions and foot rest are such great add-ons.
Those glass double doors allow so much natural light to pour in, which certainly helps light up these small proportions. What’s more, the gloss finishes make all the difference in this small space, allowing light to dance delightfully around the room.
From the living room we elegantly glide into the culinary area which includes the dining spot and kitchen, all of which conjure up an open-room delight.
Small, yes, but this kitchen boasts a freestanding installation which is ideal for keeping the free-flowing movement in this home.
And since the colour palette does an all-white again, it helps to make the entire area look brighter and more visually spacious.
In all honesty, how much room does one really need for a bedroom? It’s not like you’ll be playing soccer in there, is it? This master suite is the perfect size (in our books, at least), with everything from the bed and side table to the window flaunting the perfect proportions for a space that looks (and feels, we’re sure) quite welcoming and homey.
It would seem that a surprising burst of colour is just about everywhere we look, including the en-suite bathroom. This teal storage cupboard is plain, yet hugely impactful, and makes the rest of the whites (and off-whites and greys and creams) stand out that much more.
A small space that dazzles and delights with its firm commitment to functionality and beauty!
