Here on homify we are crazy about beautiful spaces, regardless of whether they appear on the inside or outside of architectural structures – which makes us equally excited over, say, a grand garden and an interior living room.

After all, aesthetic quality isn’t limited to interior wallpaper and sofa cushions, now is it? Just think of all the exterior elements that can also add beauty, such as garden beds, swimming pools, façade materials, etc.

But although today’s homify 360° discovery focuses on a modern family home, it was the exterior surroundings that we fell in love with: the garden, the lawn, the trees, the terrace… relax, in a moment you’ll get to experience it all for yourself.