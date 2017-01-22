Here on homify we are crazy about beautiful spaces, regardless of whether they appear on the inside or outside of architectural structures – which makes us equally excited over, say, a grand garden and an interior living room.
After all, aesthetic quality isn’t limited to interior wallpaper and sofa cushions, now is it? Just think of all the exterior elements that can also add beauty, such as garden beds, swimming pools, façade materials, etc.
But although today’s homify 360° discovery focuses on a modern family home, it was the exterior surroundings that we fell in love with: the garden, the lawn, the trees, the terrace… relax, in a moment you’ll get to experience it all for yourself.
What a pleasant vision this home flaunts – just imagine coming home to this every day.
A brick-clad driveway (in a delicious snow white hue) transports us closer towards the home while also injecting some strong pattern and texture into this modern scene. This plays fantastically well with the warm and homey hues of the timber adorning various surfaces such as the garage door and the door frames.
And just as we shift out perspective ever so slightly, the beauty of the garden comes into view – notice the expertly maintained lawn and shrubs/trees that add so much elegance to the outdoor space.
The beauty of both the house and the garden continue along the side, with the house treating us to various windows that tease us as to the décor and furniture which may await inside.
As for the garden, delicate little stepping stones (made from wood for a pleasant change) lure as further and further to the back, while the lush factor is proudly continued via shrubs and trees.
And although this precise garden might not be included with this house’s architectural plans, we think it is a perfect example of what a modern garden surrounding such a contemporary house should look like!
Whether it’s the weekend, a holiday or smack bang in the middle of a work week, this terrace doesn’t keep count – it’s only mission is to provide a relaxing and elegant resting space for the homeowners.
That is why a timber deck (connected to the tiled terrace of the house) leads us to a shaded spot underneath a large garden umbrella where we can sit, lounge, read, eat, drink – do just about anything, as long as it ups our relaxation levels.
And we are quite sure that the surrounding landscape trimmings (the neat lawn, the timber-clad garden beds, and the lush shrubs) add to the feeling of serenity in this clean and quiet back yard.
