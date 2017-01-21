9 amazing braais

When we think of summer, a range of different activities come up (swimming, hiking, etc.) – and one of the most awaited summer activities is undoubtedly firing up a grill and enjoying some cheerful company with friends and family.

Be it your garden, outdoor kitchen, the patio, poolside or your backyard, the grill scores high when it comes to being one of the most popular summer hangouts. After all, it only takes half an excuse to open up a bag of charcoal / firewood!

So, to offer you yet another excuse to sizzle up some sensational socialising, we at homify bring you 9 fantastic braai designs for your home that are bound to let you enjoy the remaining summer months to the fullest.

Enjoy!