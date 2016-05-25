A Wooden Family Home Full of Light

This beautiful, simple double-storey home by South Korean architects Woodsun is the perfect house for any residential area. It's spacious, bright, light and comfortable, blending into whichever suburb, city or landscape it finds itself in.
As Walt Whitman said,
Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.
This rings true for this home, where the architects have made the most of light throughout the house. With a simple exterior and interior, light in fact is the main feature of the home.
This is a comfortable family home that has gone back to basics, where simple necessity meets stylish architecture. Minimalist, creative and innovative are what Woodsun have managed to achieve. Wood is also a prominent feature throughout.
Follow us on a tour through this beautiful, bright wood house.
Seeing the house from the front angle, it's clear to see that the entire house is not made from wood—wood is a prominent feature used as a part of the facade, included to enhance the aesthetics. The house is made from bricks and mortar, with white paint offsetting the light wood.
The architects have designed a house that transitions from a single-storey to a double-storey home, with a roof that slants dramatically down towards the left of the house. This creates an eclectic look and feel throughout the exterior.
From this angle, it's clear to see how the windows and doors feature prominently, letting in as much natural light as possible. Large sliding doors open the left of the house up, while another set of sliding doors opens up onto a balcony upstairs.
In South Africa, the only aspect to consider would be security. Imitating this design in a South African suburb, surrounding walls may need to be considered.
The simple exterior transitions into the interior, where a minimalist look and feel penetrates throughout.
Gorgeous wooden floors sweep through the entire lower level, complementing carefully positioned wooden ceiling beams. These are offset by clean and stark white walls and ceilings. Ceiling beams are a modern feature for homes, added for a trendy and stylish look and feel. Timber beams are some of the most popular to use.
A small kitchen rests in the nook of the ground floor, separated from the rest of the house by a little breakfast bar. Breakfast bars are a wonderful addition to a family home, transforming the kitchen into a more social space where meals can be shared and conversations can be had.
A narrow window sits below the ceiling, letting natural light stream in from the exterior, lighting up the living room. This is a common theme throughout.
The beautiful high ceilings and the dramatic slant of the roof are visible from the interior, enhanced by the wooden ceiling beams.
While natural light is a prominent feature in the home, the architects have included gorgeous lights in the interior of the home. The stylish chandelier adds a funky twist to the otherwise minimalist space, while trendy drop lights in the kitchen add a touch of glamour to the home.
The wooden beams run throughout the lower area of the house, which opens up into a corridor with bedrooms. A lighter wooden staircase connects the lower level of the home to the upper level.
From this angle it's also clear to see that the house is devoid of accessories, ornaments and other bits and pieces. The result is a clean-looking modern home where the design is simple but effective.
The open plan living room opens up to the exterior of the house through double sliding doors, which let in an abundance of light. The theme of natural light continues here, brightening up the living space.
Another, smaller window is positioned just under the ceiling, allowing light to stream in. Allowing natural light into a home is not only eco-friendly but it provides wonderful ambiance. Natural light means that less artificial light is needed throughout the day. Light also warms the house up naturally, which means that less artificial heating is needed. All of this saves energy. Sitting in a room lit by natural sunshine rather than artificial lighting is also much healthier.
The sleek, wide-screen television screen adds a modern look and feel to the living area space. A simple wooden, television cabinet is the only accessory in the room.
Going into the bathroom, it's clear that the minimalist style continues throughout the home.
With only the bare necessities, this bathroom is a stark white, offset by glass and mirrors. A funky bee-light is the only accessory in the bathroom that adds character and colour to the room.
Mirrors give the illusion of size and space in the room, while maintaining a sleek look and feel throughout.
The shower is a modern design with a large shower head. A narrow, large rectangular window allows light into the bathroom, creating a bright, clean space.
There are tons of ways you can make a bathroom modern and gorgeous, it doesn't simply have to be a place where you have your daily showers.
The bedroom is the first part of the house that introduces colour, however the designers have kept this plain and simple with light pastels that include greens and blues.
Wooden ceiling beams are used in the bedroom, which also maintains the wooden floors seen in the rest of the house. A light, wooden desk and bookshelf enhances the bedroom, which is small and basic.
Despite the room's size, it features two windows that allow sunlight to flow into the room. This means that there is no need for too many artificial lights.
This wood house is a simple, family home where dinners can be shared, homework can be done and Sunday night movies can be watched. It is not fancy or over the top but includes a basic elegance throughout. This is a place that any family can get cosy in.
