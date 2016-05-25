A Wooden Family Home Full of Light

This beautiful, simple double-storey home by South Korean architects Woodsun is the perfect house for any residential area. It's spacious, bright, light and comfortable, blending into whichever suburb, city or landscape it finds itself in.

As Walt Whitman said, Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.

This rings true for this home, where the architects have made the most of light throughout the house. With a simple exterior and interior, light in fact is the main feature of the home.

This is a comfortable family home that has gone back to basics, where simple necessity meets stylish architecture. Minimalist, creative and innovative are what Woodsun have managed to achieve. Wood is also a prominent feature throughout.

Follow us on a tour through this beautiful, bright wood house.