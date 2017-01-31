Stop! 14 mistakes you're making when painting the walls

When we decide to remodel a space in the house, the first thing that we think about is giving the walls a fresh lick of paint. This is a fairly easy task that can be done by just about anyone. However, there is just one thing to consider: not all of us can actually paint!
Without any experience, there are several things that we all need to know before we pick up the paintbrush. These are mistakes that many of us could have been making for years.
Painting goes beyond just choosing a colour and picking up a brush. In fact, it is necessary to do some preparation work and really pay attention to detail so that we can avoid having to make corrections once we are done.
This is why today at homfiy, we have put together a list of 14 steps you have to take when it comes to painting your walls. We hope these will help you avoid mistakes in the future and lead you to become your own decor guru!
When it comes to wall cladding, you need to prepare it for painting. You want to avoid any lumps and keep the surface as smooth and flat as possible. Brush it smooth before you start!
When you have cracks or holes in the walls, made from nails or other elements, the best way to cover them is with a filler. This covers the imperfections and creates a smooth surface.
Be sure to let the filler dry and sand it down before you paint.
We know that with various techniques, we can really use paint to add a gorgeous textured finish to the wall, however we don't want to abuse this trick! Whether you are painting a bathroom or a bedroom, remember that you aren't a professional so you may not achieve the look and feel that you are going for.
Simple is always better!
Depending on the room you are painting, you can either go for bright and bold colours or more neutral tones. What you do want to avoid, however, are boring and opaque colours.
If you are not sure what to choose, go for white tones and add colours in the form of furniture, artwork and accessories.
To paint walls in a space two or more colours can be a wonderful idea, but it can also backfire. You need to know which combinations go well together. If you choose one strong colour, it should probably be countered with a neutral colour, like design professionals Grupo PZ have done here.
Let your imagination run wild and get innovative. It could lead to incredible results, as we can see in this image. A dull white wall has become a work of art just by adding colour in a different and fun way.
Strong and vibrant colours like red, yellow or orange can look good in the moment but after a while, you'll get very bored of seeing it on the walls and want to change it. Therefore choose sustainable colours and tones that will excite you for years to come.
Paint can help transform spaces. If you have a small room, use light colours, neutral tones or even a simple white.
Warm colours help to turn spaces into more comfortable and homely environments. As we can see in this design, a modern mustard shade goes very well with a white ceiling and stone walls.
If you are going for an abstract design on the wall, avoid using excess colours. The result of the mixtures may not be what you are expecting!
Instead go for colours form the same palette, opting instead for purely cold shades or purely warm shades.
Wall stickers are truly in fashion at the moment, allowing us to introduce interesting shapes and designs to rooms. It is also the perfect touch of colour for walls.
Take into account the wall proportions however. You don't want to go for wall art that is too big or too small.
Dark colours on the walls almost never works. Black or grey obscures areas and makes rooms seem much smaller than they truly are.
If you want to place these colours in a room, use them in the form of furniture and other accessories that attract the eye.
Have a look at this article for inspiration: Dark colours in small rooms? Give it a try!
This wall painting technique is very retro and was used in the eighties and nineties. It can give a very interesting touch to the walls, however you need to do it correctly.
Firstly you need to paint a base coat and let it dry and then apply another thin layer of paint in a different colour. Only then can you use a sponge to apply the colour you want in careful, circular movements.
Don't forget to let it dry!
This idea is perfect for children's bedrooms. You can draw story figures or use your walls to bring in themes. It is a very original and creative idea.
