Stop! 14 mistakes you're making when painting the walls

When we decide to remodel a space in the house, the first thing that we think about is giving the walls a fresh lick of paint. This is a fairly easy task that can be done by just about anyone. However, there is just one thing to consider: not all of us can actually paint!

Without any experience, there are several things that we all need to know before we pick up the paintbrush. These are mistakes that many of us could have been making for years.

Painting goes beyond just choosing a colour and picking up a brush. In fact, it is necessary to do some preparation work and really pay attention to detail so that we can avoid having to make corrections once we are done.

This is why today at homfiy, we have put together a list of 14 steps you have to take when it comes to painting your walls. We hope these will help you avoid mistakes in the future and lead you to become your own decor guru!