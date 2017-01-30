Make your kitchen perfect with a few simple and affordable additions

Today at homify, we have prepared a lightning tour of some of the most diverse and interesting kitchens that exist in the world, designed by some of the most expert professionals that we have ever come across.
As you explore these gorgeous photographs, you will see how with you can create the most beautiful and functional kitchen, no matter what style appeals to you, with just a few simple additions.
Are you curious to see what that simple addition is?
If your kitchen isn't large in size, then be careful with the colours that you select to paint the space with. You want to go for neutral or light colours such as beige, grey or a light Indigo tone like these designers have done.
The wonderful thing about light colours and soft tones is that it makes a space seem larger than it really is. Dark colours on the other hand, make a space feel small, cramped and crowded.
While storage space is key to a kitchen area, it doesn't necessarily have to come in the form of the traditional cabinets and drawers. In fact shelves can be a very practical solution when it comes to storage.
As we can see here, the glass shelves seem to take up very little space but give this room plenty of colour and personality. It also allows accessories to be kept on display while remaining neatly stored away.
What's more is that it allows crockery, cutlery and utensils to remain easily accessible.
Wood is very charming and brings warmth and homeliness to any room where it is used, no matter how little or how much of it you introduce to a space.
To adapt it to a narrow kitchen space, simply install wooden shelves throughout in a horizontal fashion. You can also introduce wood in the form of the kitchen accessories and furniture.
Wood also keeps a kitchen space looking neat and uniform, with a slight rustic touch.
In this design, we come across a small kitchen where every square inch has been completely exploited.
A table has been tucked into the corner, creating a place for dining. It is attached to storage units and fits neatly below a TV screen. This allows the residents to enjoy their favourite morning show while munching breakfast.
Sometimes all that you need for a beautiful kitchen is to add a fresh vase of flowers, which introduces a beautiful and natural form of decor.
If you are not fortunate enough to have a large kitchen, then stay away from too many intricate decor items and accessories as well as pieces of furniture that take up too much space. It will interrupt the functionality and the flow of your small cooking area.
Again we recommend opting for soft colours, simple furniture and decor items that have been carefully selected. In fact if you really want to get sophisticated, go for a minimalist design.
There is no doubt that lighting plays a big role in making a space feel bigger, no matter how small it really is.
For example, we can see in this kitchen how a wonderful contrast has been created between blue and white colours. Three function lampshades hang down over the kitchen island, providing this space with a wonderful, soft glow.
The lights underneath the kitchen cabinets further illuminate the details of this space and make it seem brighter and lighter.
Sometimes all your kitchen is missing is a splash of bright or cheerful colours, textures or tones. Don't be afraid to add a splash of yellow, a bright orange or even a deep red. This could give your cooking area the personality it is missing.
