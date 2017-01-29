16 models of houses you have to see before building yours

The facade is one of the most important areas of a house. It is the first impression that people will get of your home and gives guests and visitors a little taste of what to expect from the interior design.

You can also have a little bit of fun with your exterior facade. You can combine different styles and materials or attach different spaces or elements such as a terrace, a garage, a staircase or a small garden.

In this article, we are going to look at 17 facades that are sure to encourage you when it comes to your own home design. These are all from top professionals from around the world and are different, inspiring and unique.

Choose your favourite!