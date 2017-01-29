Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 models of houses you have to see before building yours

Leigh Leigh
homify Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

The facade is one of the most important areas of a house. It is the first impression that people will get of your home and gives guests and visitors a little taste of what to expect from the interior design. 

You can also have a little bit of fun with your exterior facade. You can combine different styles and materials or attach different spaces or elements such as a terrace, a garage, a staircase or a small garden.

In this article, we are going to look at 17 facades that are sure to encourage you when it comes to your own home design. These are all from top professionals from around the world and are different, inspiring and unique.

Choose your favourite!

1. Traditional style

homify Modern houses Concrete White
homify
homify

This simple and traditional facade features a front garage and a small, minimalist garden. The openings to the home don't draw too much attention, keeping the interiors private. 

The elements that stand out include the stone wall and the pergola that covers the parking area.

2. Modern and simple

Vivienda Los Bosques, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This design shows how simple ideas can be very attractive.

The entrance of the home stands out from the rest of the design thanks to its elevation. The stone walls bring a rustic touch to the walls, ensuring this home looks like it is full of character.

3. 3D model

Proyecto Vivienda, Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte Single family home Stone Multicolored
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte
Arquitecto Manuel Daniel Vilte

3D models are a wonderful way to visualize a final product. Allow your architect to create one for you so that you can better choose the designs, materials and distribution of elements.

4. A divided facade

Renders Interiores y Exteriores, Dsg Arquitectura Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura
Dsg Arquitectura

In this project, we can see how the facade is divided into two sections. On the one hand, we have the main access area and on the other hand, we have the parking area.

This is a very practical solution if you enjoy textured facades and open garages.

5. With a deck

LESS, G-render G-render Scandinavian style houses
G-render
G-render

In a weekend house or a more informal structure, you can add a deck or a terrace to the entrance area. In this example, the facade is opened up, connecting interior and exterior spaces.

6. With volumes

Vivienda Ozuna, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

The game of volumes in this facade is very evident. Majestic, in light tones, it looks monumental in appearance.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. With dream corners

Rendering Villa Costa Smeralda Style - Sardegna, DMC Real Render DMC Real Render Mediterranean style house White
DMC Real Render
DMC Real Render

The facade of this house not only integrates openings, elongating the space and amplifying the design, but includes little corners and niches where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors.

8. Out of the ordinary

Architectural rendering Arvo Part Centre Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render Commercial spaces Museums
Berga&amp;Gonzalez—arquitectura y render
Berga&Gonzalez - arquitectura y render

This is creativity at its best! 

The roof, the openings and chosen materials combines in series of lines and shapes, with a wonderful result.

9. Colour and volume

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Again we can see how a facade stands out for its expansive volumes and flat roof. This design also features raw materials, including cement, stone and wood.

Attractive and homely, this facade is synonymous with contemporary design and functionality.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

10. With gardens

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

A garden cannot be missed.

As we can see in this design, a garden can bring new life into the exterior look and feel of the home. It can be featured in the front yard or even on the roof.

Have a look at how to make a big impression with a small front garden

11. On a natural note

Casa 0316., Lozano Arquitectos Lozano Arquitectos Modern houses Concrete
Lozano Arquitectos
Lozano Arquitectos

This example of modern design combines materials such as concrete, wood and steel but that's not all. It also integrates gorgeous plants, creating a very original result. 

12. Before and after

REMODELACION, Base cubica Arquitectos Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos
Base cubica Arquitectos

Look at the before and after of this facade. It used to be old and dull, but now it is a bright and modern home. The roof of the parking area was replaced and the entire home was painted with a lighter and more modern tone.

13. Contemporary

Vivienda Vía Angélica, Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos
Diez y Nueve Grados Arquitectos

This design prioritises the privacy of the owners. The stone wall and presence of wood makes for a grand appearance that doesn't look too overbearing.

14. Singular and minimalist

Infografía 3d - Casa Patio, infografia 3D - arquitectura interior infografia 3D - arquitectura interior Modern houses Granite
infografia 3D—arquitectura interior
infografia 3D - arquitectura interior

This minimalist design is present in this simple facade with its straight lines and connection between interior and exterior spaces.

Simple and uniform, this design is ideal for lovers of the minimalist.

15. Modern and open

Garaj Önü Uygulaması, YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme Garages & sheds Wood-Plastic Composite White
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme
YapanıBul 3D Mimari Modelleme

Again, we can see how in modern design glass is a major protagonist. A pair of stairs and a series of concrete benches complement this discreet and transparent facade.

16. The magic of enlightment

CASA QUINTA, Paramétrica Arquitectos Paramétrica Arquitectos Country style house
Paramétrica Arquitectos
Paramétrica Arquitectos

Finally, regardless of style, a facade should be very well lit. When it comes to lighting design, attention to detail, as we can see here, highlights every element in a subtle and accurate way.

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses for inspiration.

A bathroom for every sign of the Zodiac
Which is your favourite facade?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks