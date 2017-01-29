16 models of houses you have to see before building yours

The facade is one of the most important areas of a house. It is the first impression that people will get of your home and gives guests and visitors a little taste of what to expect from the interior design.
You can also have a little bit of fun with your exterior facade. You can combine different styles and materials or attach different spaces or elements such as a terrace, a garage, a staircase or a small garden.
In this article, we are going to look at 17 facades that are sure to encourage you when it comes to your own home design. These are all from top professionals from around the world and are different, inspiring and unique.
Choose your favourite!
This simple and traditional facade features a front garage and a small, minimalist garden. The openings to the home don't draw too much attention, keeping the interiors private.
The elements that stand out include the stone wall and the pergola that covers the parking area.
This design shows how simple ideas can be very attractive.
The entrance of the home stands out from the rest of the design thanks to its elevation. The stone walls bring a rustic touch to the walls, ensuring this home looks like it is full of character.
3D models are a wonderful way to visualize a final product. Allow your architect to create one for you so that you can better choose the designs, materials and distribution of elements.
In this project, we can see how the facade is divided into two sections. On the one hand, we have the main access area and on the other hand, we have the parking area.
This is a very practical solution if you enjoy textured facades and open garages.
In a weekend house or a more informal structure, you can add a deck or a terrace to the entrance area. In this example, the facade is opened up, connecting interior and exterior spaces.
The game of volumes in this facade is very evident. Majestic, in light tones, it looks monumental in appearance.
The facade of this house not only integrates openings, elongating the space and amplifying the design, but includes little corners and niches where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors.
This is creativity at its best!
The roof, the openings and chosen materials combines in series of lines and shapes, with a wonderful result.
Again we can see how a facade stands out for its expansive volumes and flat roof. This design also features raw materials, including cement, stone and wood.
Attractive and homely, this facade is synonymous with contemporary design and functionality.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
A garden cannot be missed.
As we can see in this design, a garden can bring new life into the exterior look and feel of the home. It can be featured in the front yard or even on the roof.
Have a look at how to make a big impression with a small front garden.
This example of modern design combines materials such as concrete, wood and steel but that's not all. It also integrates gorgeous plants, creating a very original result.
Look at the before and after of this facade. It used to be old and dull, but now it is a bright and modern home. The roof of the parking area was replaced and the entire home was painted with a lighter and more modern tone.
This design prioritises the privacy of the owners. The stone wall and presence of wood makes for a grand appearance that doesn't look too overbearing.
This minimalist design is present in this simple facade with its straight lines and connection between interior and exterior spaces.
Simple and uniform, this design is ideal for lovers of the minimalist.
Again, we can see how in modern design glass is a major protagonist. A pair of stairs and a series of concrete benches complement this discreet and transparent facade.
Finally, regardless of style, a facade should be very well lit. When it comes to lighting design, attention to detail, as we can see here, highlights every element in a subtle and accurate way.
Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses for inspiration.