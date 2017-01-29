12 mistakes you're making in your kitchen

So your kitchen is in need of a makeover?

You've read the newspapers, spent hours surfing the Internet and fantasized all day about what your ideal kitchen should look like.

Yet what so often gets overlooked in kitchen decor and design are the basics. Have you thought about the number of people who use your kitchen in a day, what your budget is, what materials should be used and who will build it?

Today at homify, we are going to help prevent you from ending up with a kitchen metamorphosis fiasco by pointing out 12 common mistakes that are often made in kitchen design and decor. From top professionals from around the world, these tips and tricks could mean the difference between a beautiful kitchen and a disastrous kitchen.

Let's take a look.