10 easy ways to create a unique bathroom

Today's bathrooms, in addition to being functional, should feature a unique design and a very tasteful yet soothing ambiance. In fact, it's the one room in the house where we should really try to be creative and innovative, especially because we spend so much time in this room!
This is why today at homify, we have put together 10 very professional and very modern bathrooms, all designed by the world's leading professionals. These ideas will inspire you and allow you to re-think the concept of the bathroom as well as re-imagine the potential of this space.
Are you curious to explore these unique bathroom designs?
This bathroom features beautiful, wooden materials and large windows, allowing the home owners plenty of natural light as well as views of the beautiful surrounds.
The rustic stone walls contrast with the modern bathroom amenities with every element coming together in a tranquil, natural look and feel.
This bathroom uses different materials to create texture and tone throughout. Don't you love the feeling of waves that the wall achieves?
This works in harmony with the smooth wooden cabinets and the large mirrors, which create a strong visual impact.
In addition to a bathroom filled with wood and marble finishes, this is a very special design because of the use of transparent glass. It is a very smooth and natural way to divide spaces.
By consistently using wood, unique sinks and mosaic tiles, this bathroom ends up feeling like you are in a luxurious spa or sauna. This is truly a space where you can forget your worries.
The bath tub has been sunk into a wooden platform, which features grey pebbles. This is the perfect finish for this stylish bathroom.
This bathroom is very small, made up of only a few square metres. This means that there are some limitations when it comes to design and decor. However, as we can see in this example, even in a small space we can have a beautiful design.
All you need to do is go for simple colours and accessories, which create a stunning room. Don't you love the edgy and minimalist combination of white and black?
Do you think this bathroom design is amazingly beautiful or a little bit too overwhelming?
When you don't have too much natural light, it's always a good idea to opt for light colours. You can also play with your walls to introduce texture, tone and design.
Is this a sink or a light? We've never seen such an incredible design before!
It is undeniable that it looks very stylish and what's more is that it is multi-functional. This is a great way to make the bathroom that much more special.
White can be the perfect colour in the bathroom because it exudes calm and serenity. We must be careful when we use it, however, because we don't want these spaces to end up looking dull or dreary.
White is perfect if we opt for a chic and simple style, otherwise it becomes quite boring.
As we can see in this design, it's a great idea to add some texture to the walls. This mixes up the look and feel slightly.
A luxurious design not only looks great but it can make a bathroom more durable.
In this image, we come across a bathroom with a double sink and a huge mirror. It makes the space seem that much bigger!
There is also a shower that is open and spacious, which looks even more luxurious thanks to the glass.
If you don't like tiles then opt for smooth, ordinary walls. If you're worried about this being boring, then introduce some colours and patterns!
As we can see in this design, the different colours give this room a very unique and striking look and feel. Blue and yellow tones also work very well together.
