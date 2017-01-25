Your browser is out-of-date.

6 pictures of small, rustic kitchens (with a modern touch!)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
London Charm, Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen
Whether you fancy yourself an amateur chef or just a homemaker who tries her hand at cooking now and then, the kitchen needs to be a space of comfort and calm, especially in a chaotic home. In this homify feature we look at 6 stunning, stylish and elegant kitchens that are the perfect blend between modern décor and rustic elements. The cooking spaces are decorated in natural stones and wood detail in a variety of colours, textures and designs, while the modern detail ensures that the space is trendy and luxurious for years to come. Have we peeked your interest? Well, continue reading for more tips and tricks by our kitchen remodelling professionals.

1. End the monotony

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

If you feel as though your kitchen is a neutral, boring mess, then consider something different and dynamic with textured stone slabs that forms the base of a kitchen island. It has a classic and rustic effect, while being neat, durable and attractive.

2. White expansion

London Charm, Elan Kitchens Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen
Elan Kitchens

London Charm

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

Create the illusion of a larger kitchen with all-white furniture and elegant lighting. This will accentuate the small, narrow spaces and when paired with simple furniture and accessories, this kitchen will be pretty perfect. Choose a shiny veneer to coat the furniture and reform old tables easily and economically.

3. Marble worktops and dark wood

Cocina Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Kitchen Granite Multicolored
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

Dark wooden cabinets such as mahogany, birch, cedar and oak are an excellent choice to create an elegant atmosphere. Choose a marble as the main material and your kitchen will have a stylish first-class finish.

4. Modern pieces will add value

Clássica com toque de modernidade, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Patios
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

There’s nothing more luxurious than entering a kitchen that is filled with life and character, and if you have some modern fixtures, lighting and fittings in your kitchen, the space will no doubt be attractive and eclectic.

​ 5. Create a colourful atmosphere

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Kitchen
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Utilising colours to make your kitchen more decorative is a fantastic idea, but it doesn’t mean you need to go for a permanent solution. Opt for vibrant chairs, vases, containers and glasses and you can switch them out every season. It’s much cheaper then replacing your cabinets and tiles every year! But, be careful not to go with too many contrasts in colour

​6. Small ceramics to the wall

CASA A CAMPIROLI, Officine Liquide Officine Liquide Modern kitchen
Officine Liquide

CASA A CAMPIROLI

Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide
Officine Liquide

Embellish your walls in simple yet colourful ceramics or opt for a neutral finish and your old fashioned kitchen will have a contemporary element in colour, texture and décor. Choose hues that match the tone of the walls, counters and cabinets.

Which modern rustic kitchen idea do you like the most?

