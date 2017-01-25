6 pictures of small, rustic kitchens (with a modern touch!)

Whether you fancy yourself an amateur chef or just a homemaker who tries her hand at cooking now and then, the kitchen needs to be a space of comfort and calm, especially in a chaotic home. In this homify feature we look at 6 stunning, stylish and elegant kitchens that are the perfect blend between modern décor and rustic elements. The cooking spaces are decorated in natural stones and wood detail in a variety of colours, textures and designs, while the modern detail ensures that the space is trendy and luxurious for years to come. Have we peeked your interest? Well, continue reading for more tips and tricks by our kitchen remodelling professionals.