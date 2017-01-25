Your browser is out-of-date.

31 beautiful verandas to fit any space

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Eclectic style conservatory
Natural light, fresh air and sunshine are the comforting factors in any living space, regardless of the country, season or climate. This homify feature concentrates on the veranda and where it would be best placed in any home.

It’s a usable addition to your modern home and because it is covered, your veranda or porch is an asset throughout the year. Enjoy that panoramic view of the landscape or simply take in the fresh air from the garden. Go for glazing and guard the space against the elements or opt for an open setup for those chic evening events.

Our team of professionals have included 31 different yet elegant ideas in this article, that can be adapted to any house from the simplest to eclectic and quirky, there is something to suit your space.

1. Glazed annex to the house

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

It’s charming yet simple and can be used as a dining room, or living room, or winter garden.

2. Covered patio

homify Modern conservatory
homify
homify

Enclose your terrace and include some sleek and stylish glazed doors.

3. Glass enclosure

Veranda homify minimalist conservatory
homify
homify

This glass enclosure allows the garden and veranda to be a simple extension to the home.

4. For a small balcony

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

It's simply adorable too.

5. Ensure privacy with some shrubs and greenery

Giardino effimero a Forte dei marmi, Fuoriforma Fuoriforma Modern conservatory
Fuoriforma
Fuoriforma

You may have glazed doors to invite sunshine creating a cosy atmosphere, but how about incorporating some greenery to keep prying eyes at bay.

6. Transparency and wooden ceiling

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

Another example of how terrific a patio decorated with glazing can be, while a wooden ceiling adds a charming effect.

7. Black metal

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

The black metal door frames showcases an industrial design and durable construction.

8. Ultra-sophisticated

Folding glass doors homify Modern conservatory
homify
homify

Opt for stylish folding doors and make the most out of your space.

9. The front porch

Una Serra solare: Veri manufatti architettonici in un unico punto, STUDIO MORALDI STUDIO MORALDI Modern conservatory
STUDIO MORALDI
STUDIO MORALDI

A covered porch and enclosed terrace is perfection.

10. Occupy the entire facade in a rustic decor

Ristrutturazione attico a Roma (via Arno), 02A Studio 02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

A beautiful classic style for this exterior.

​11. Wooden floor and doors

Veranda homify minimalist conservatory
homify
homify

Display the grandeur of modern style with high ceilings and pure transparency.

12. Country style

Walkersons Traditional Manor House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Patios Beige
JSD Interiors

Walkersons Traditional Manor House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

It’s a unique roof that allows the light to transform the balcony into a usable space.

13. Veranda in balcony

homify Eclectic style conservatory
homify
homify

Natural wood frames the windows in perfect Asian inspiration.

14. Oriental Style

homify Modern conservatory Glass
homify
homify

The enclosed pergola is now a great space whatever the weather.

​15. Pergola with enclosure

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

This versatile idea can be used for that outdoor braai area or pool house.

16. No enclosure

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Take advantage of a pergola to protect the space from the harsh elements while keeping the sides open.

17. Corner garden

The Conservatory homify Modern conservatory
homify
homify

Pergola-style beams and glazing keeps the space cosy and inviting.

18. Various proposals for the ceiling

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Modern conservatory
sabigarden
sabigarden

This is option is perfect for warm summer evenings. 

19. Rustic terrace style

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Patios Wood-Plastic Composite
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

It’s a covered terrace that allows for stunning views of the garden.

20. Take advantage of the space

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

A patio area that allows for sunlight and air conditioning… who wouldn’t want something so fabulous?

21. Transparent

Glas, Pallazzo Veranda Pallazzo Veranda Modern houses
Pallazzo Veranda
Pallazzo Veranda

Covered terraces are practical and functional.

22. Multipurpose

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L Patios
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

Another fantastic thing about outdoor additions is the dirt, construction and discomfort is limited to the exterior.

23. A simple system

Jardín de Invierno con Techo Móvil, CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L minimalist conservatory
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&amp;MUÑOZ S.L
CERRAMIENTOS ALUMEN&MUÑOZ S.L

Play with decoration and create something to suit your needs.

24. A classic feature

​Bonus prima casa, verande e posto auto, Tucommit Tucommit Modern Garden
Tucommit
Tucommit

This one has a traditional décor.

25. Inclined roof

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

Traditional houses often include uncovered patios, so half the work is done.

26. The original décor

VERANDA IN LEGNO CON TENDA MOBILE MOTORIZZATA, Svitavvita Snc Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc
Svitavvita Snc

It may be a good idea to cover a large balcony and create a veranda.

27. Use the walls

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Patios
KREA Koncept
KREA Koncept

Exterior walls can be customised for a great patio, just clean them up first.

28. A special room

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Your terrace will quickly become one more room in your house.

29. An intimate porch

C House, EXiT architetti associati EXiT architetti associati Patios
EXiT architetti associati
EXiT architetti associati

Go for that romantic element.

30. Simple structure

Katlanır Cam Balkon Sistemleri, Ada İnşaat Ada İnşaat Patios
Ada İnşaat
Ada İnşaat

A metal veranda is a great blank canvas for creative architects.

31. Sublime

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify minimalist conservatory
homify
homify

Enjoy sunsets in comfort and style. Have a look at these 14 charming ideas to light up your home entrance

10 wood closets: modern and amazing!
Which covered modern terrace are you going for?

