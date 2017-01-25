31 beautiful verandas to fit any space

Natural light, fresh air and sunshine are the comforting factors in any living space, regardless of the country, season or climate. This homify feature concentrates on the veranda and where it would be best placed in any home.
It’s a usable addition to your modern home and because it is covered, your veranda or porch is an asset throughout the year. Enjoy that panoramic view of the landscape or simply take in the fresh air from the garden. Go for glazing and guard the space against the elements or opt for an open setup for those chic evening events.
Our team of professionals have included 31 different yet elegant ideas in this article, that can be adapted to any house from the simplest to eclectic and quirky, there is something to suit your space.
It’s charming yet simple and can be used as a dining room, or living room, or winter garden.
This glass enclosure allows the garden and veranda to be a simple extension to the home.
It's simply adorable too.
You may have glazed doors to invite sunshine creating a cosy atmosphere, but how about incorporating some greenery to keep prying eyes at bay.
Another example of how terrific a patio decorated with glazing can be, while a wooden ceiling adds a charming effect.
The black metal door frames showcases an industrial design and durable construction.
Opt for stylish folding doors and make the most out of your space.
A covered porch and enclosed terrace is perfection.
A beautiful classic style for this exterior.
Display the grandeur of modern style with high ceilings and pure transparency.
It’s a unique roof that allows the light to transform the balcony into a usable space.
Natural wood frames the windows in perfect Asian inspiration.
The enclosed pergola is now a great space whatever the weather.
This versatile idea can be used for that outdoor braai area or pool house.
Take advantage of a pergola to protect the space from the harsh elements while keeping the sides open.
Pergola-style beams and glazing keeps the space cosy and inviting.
This is option is perfect for warm summer evenings.
It’s a covered terrace that allows for stunning views of the garden.
A patio area that allows for sunlight and air conditioning… who wouldn’t want something so fabulous?
Covered terraces are practical and functional.
Another fantastic thing about outdoor additions is the dirt, construction and discomfort is limited to the exterior.
Play with decoration and create something to suit your needs.
This one has a traditional décor.
Traditional houses often include uncovered patios, so half the work is done.
It may be a good idea to cover a large balcony and create a veranda.
Exterior walls can be customised for a great patio, just clean them up first.
Your terrace will quickly become one more room in your house.
Go for that romantic element.
A metal veranda is a great blank canvas for creative architects.
