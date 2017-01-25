31 beautiful verandas to fit any space

Natural light, fresh air and sunshine are the comforting factors in any living space, regardless of the country, season or climate. This homify feature concentrates on the veranda and where it would be best placed in any home.

It’s a usable addition to your modern home and because it is covered, your veranda or porch is an asset throughout the year. Enjoy that panoramic view of the landscape or simply take in the fresh air from the garden. Go for glazing and guard the space against the elements or opt for an open setup for those chic evening events.

Our team of professionals have included 31 different yet elegant ideas in this article, that can be adapted to any house from the simplest to eclectic and quirky, there is something to suit your space.